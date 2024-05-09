A Master Of Gastronomy Chose The Best Beers To Pair With 12 Classic Sandwiches

Beer. Sandwiches. Need I say more? Well, I will, because even though the two make for an obvious double-fist situation, there are a few specific beer and sandwich pairings that are straight-up wins. Just as the components of a good sandwich are thought out to cover all the key components of taste, a good pairing needs to do the same. During my Master's program at the University of Gastronomic Sciences, I had sensory training about beer styles and what to consider when pairing them. Taking into account bitter, spicy, salty, sweet, umami, and more when choosing a pairing is what truly sets it apart from any old combo. Matching like with like, such as a full-bodied stout with a rich and fatty sando is a good bet, while a less heavy Hefeweizen pairs great with lightweight foods, like a bahn mi. Contrasting styles, flavors, and aromas can work well, too, making the overall pairing shine brighter than the two individual parts.

This list of classic sandwiches and beer pairings takes into account all of the above to make dreamy combinations that you will want to order again and again. Citrusy hops cut through hot, saucy chicken sandos while wild fermented saison brings subtle spice and sour components that pair perfectly with a vegetable-forward falafel pita. Striking that balance between beer and sandwich elevates both to new heights. So whether you are a Philly cheesesteak connoisseur or a BLT diehard, there is a pairing waiting for you.