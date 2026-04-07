Signs Your Rosemary Plant Is Stressed, And The Most Common Mistake Behind It

Of all the things you can grow yourself, one category can be especially approachable, rewarding, and tasty: herbs. If you start your own herb garden, you'll find yourself popping beautifully aromatic fresh herbs into everything you cook. And one of the best herbs to grow in particular is rosemary. As long as you can provide enough light either way, it can grow indoors or out, and you'll be able to enjoy its signature aromas in everything from meat dishes to breads to cocktails.

For your rosemary to thrive, you need to know how to spot when it's stressed — and why, and what to do about it. Yardwork founder Michael Clarke told Food Republic that key indicators your rosemary is struggling are leaves that are yellowing or browning, or feeling mushy; or entire stems starting to turn brown or getting weak and floppy. You'll also notice a lack of the plant's beloved aroma in its leaves. What does all of this tend to mean? Your rosemary is overwatered.

Rosemary loves sun and heat — it originally hails from dry areas in the Mediterranean region, and is drought-resistant. All the water it really needs, it will likely get from rainfall, with maybe a sparing amount of supplemental water if you live in an especially dry climate. Essentially, err on the side of dryness and focus more on how much sun and warmth your rosemary is getting, and you'll have healthy, sturdy, green plants bursting with aromas.