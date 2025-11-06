Keep Your Rosemary Plants In Top Shape With This Little Maintenance Tip

Growing rosemary at home can be as rewarding as harvesting it to use in a variety of recipes – that is, if you keep it nice and healthy while it grows. Planting rosemary in your yard can be a fruitful endeavor. But to keep your rosemary plants in top shape, you can maintain them in a simple yet effective way: Pruning them regularly. If you've ever cultivated a rosemary bush only to notice it growing wild and developing dry, woody stems, this isn't a healthy situation. Though lots of growth may seem like a good thing (and it can be, with the right maintenance), regular pruning — or cutting the plant back three to six inches — can encourage healthier, denser leaves to flourish.

By pruning rosemary regularly with gardening shears, the plant is more likely to thrive. Plus, it looks more well-kept in your yard or by the kitchen window. You can trim off damaged or dead branches as you see fit, but for proper rosemary bush pruning, it's best to do so at the end of spring or in early summer, after the plant has blossomed, so it has a chance to grow anew with plenty of time before winter freezes begin. Also, avoid pruning before the plant has ceased blossoming, since that can cause an undesirable excess of growth throughout the season.