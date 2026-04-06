From Indian Curries To British Classics: Mary Berry's All-Time Favorite Cookbooks

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With a culinary career starting all the way back in the 1960s, Mary Berry has both seen and had a hand in sculpting the world of food for many decades now. For many, particularly those in the U.S., she is likely best known for her role as one of the judges in early seasons of "The Great British Baking Show." But one does not land such a position without some serious culinary chops, and her career abounds with accomplishments.

Mary Berry trained at Le Cordon Bleu, worked as an editor for several magazines, hosted and appeared on countless television programs, and even has her own line of salad dressings. But, perhaps most relevant to this article, she has also written more than 80 cookbooks in her long and storied culinary career. With that many books under her belt, it is no surprise some of her titles can be found on lists like "2024's best cookbooks for beginners" and "the best baking cookbooks for your collection."

Beyond her own work, someone with that much experience both in the kitchen and holding a pen surely also has excellent insight into the best cookbooks by other capable culinarians. In an interview with The Daily Express, Berry was asked to name her top five cookbooks by other authors, and the list that she gave has some excellent entries. Once you have copies of "Mary Berry's Baking Bible" and "Mary Makes It Easy" on your shelves — and maybe the other 80 as well — her top five cookbooks from other authors will fill out your culinary repertoire nicely.