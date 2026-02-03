Curry Powder Vs Garam Masala: What's The Difference Between These Flavorful Spices?

For home cooks with an interest in international cuisines, the spice aisle is a fascinating place. A recipe inviting you to pick up an unfamiliar jar can lead to a sensory experience that awakens deep curiosity. The first whiff of garam masala, for example, might transport you back to a wonderful meal that you had at your favorite Indian restaurant last weekend. Curry powder, on the other hand, despite bearing the word "curry" in its title — which is what you ordered at the Indian restaurant, right? — is unlikely to awaken such a connection. Its aroma might, however, remind you of dishes coming from countries like Jamaica, Thailand, and Japan.

The reason for this is that curry powder, that bright and earthy yellow spice blend you see at the store, is actually a British invention, an attempt to capture the tastes of India in a single spice mix. Garam masala, on the other hand, is a blend of warming spices — which is essentially its direct translation — from South Asian cuisine that is used in many dishes.

The truth of the matter is that while curry powder was a British attempt to bottle the aromas of South Asian cuisine, it is not something with which local chefs actually cook, whereas garam masala is the aromatic backbone of many recipes. In fact, the origin of the word curry, or at least its use to refer to a wide variety of Indian dishes, also comes from colonizers trying to simplify and categorize Indian cuisine. It likely derives from the Tamil word "kari," meaning "sauce," which Portuguese colonists picked up and the British began working into any Indian dish with a sauce.