25 Absolute Best Cookbooks Of 2025 (So Far)

With still a few months to go, 2025 has proven to be a fantastic year for cookbooks. The culinary icons came out in droves, while, not to be outdone, several debut authors made Best Seller lists. Proving that food and the current moment is inextricably linked, authors used cookbooks to explore culture, heritage, history, conflict, spirituality, and even art.

The best cookbooks of the year spanned the globe; from the Middle East to France, Korea to Mexico, India to England (and many others), sharing culinary insights from various countries. Memoir-style cookbooks are all the range, with personal photographs and intimate essays accompanying recipes. Finally, the year saw a focus on seasonal cooking and simplicity, and multiple authors used their cookbooks to emphasize the profundity of connection through breaking bread. These are the absolute best cookbooks of 2025, so far.