25 Absolute Best Cookbooks Of 2025 (So Far)
With still a few months to go, 2025 has proven to be a fantastic year for cookbooks. The culinary icons came out in droves, while, not to be outdone, several debut authors made Best Seller lists. Proving that food and the current moment is inextricably linked, authors used cookbooks to explore culture, heritage, history, conflict, spirituality, and even art.
The best cookbooks of the year spanned the globe; from the Middle East to France, Korea to Mexico, India to England (and many others), sharing culinary insights from various countries. Memoir-style cookbooks are all the range, with personal photographs and intimate essays accompanying recipes. Finally, the year saw a focus on seasonal cooking and simplicity, and multiple authors used their cookbooks to emphasize the profundity of connection through breaking bread. These are the absolute best cookbooks of 2025, so far.
Monsoon
Asma Khan, the renowned chef and founder of London's Dajeerling Express, delights with her new cookbook, Monsoon, an everyday guide to yearly Indian recipes. Inspired by her Bengali roots, the cookbook boasts over 80 recipes, including mid-week curries, Indian street food, and desserts such as yoghurt with saffron and pistachio. Khan embraces Ayurvedic traditions in her recipes, and separates the cookbook into seven seasonal chapters, such as Borsho (Monsoon) and Hemonto (Dry Season). The cookbook also serves as a masterclass in the art of cooking with Indian spices, offering a joyful approach to aromatic Indian cuisine. Nigella Lawson called Monsoon an "edible calendar" catering to our moods and needs.
Lugma
Fresh out of Ottolenghi's test kitchen, Noor Murad stuns with her solo cookbook, "Lugma." Bahrain-born, the cookbook celebrates Murad's Middle-Eastern heritage with recipes from multiple countries throughout the region. The title, "Lugma," meaning "a bite" in Arabic, comes from taking bites of different dishes to inspire a new dish.
Both re-imagined and traditional, the recipes in "Lugma" honor a culmination of Middle Eastern customs and flavors, much like her time in the test kitchen. Expect the use of black lime from the Gulf, sour Iranian flavor profiles, vibrant Levantine herbs and spices, and sweet treats like pistachio cake with Lebanese labneh.
Mostly French
Makenna Held's love letter to French cuisine is equal parts cookbook and ode to the South of France. Written from the home of Julia Child, the cookbook divulges the best of French cooking without the fuss of overly complicated techniques. The recipes include wholesome dishes like roast chicken with lemon and sumac, and peach strawberry Caprese.
Taking inspiration from the tranquil scenery of the region, Held's recipes focus on local seasonal ingredients and emphasize slowing down both in the kitchen and in life. The cookbook received Editor's Pick for the 2025 Best Books of the Year So Far on Amazon.
For the Love of Lemons
The humble lemon takes centre-stage in Leticia Clarke's new Italian-inspired cookbook, accompanied by stunning location-specific photography. The best-selling author reframes the ingredient as the main event of every dish, both sweet and savory, in the cookbook.
"For the Love of Lemons" includes recipes like lemon tiramisu, lemon carbonara, and a creamy lemon, fennel, and pecorino bake, making it a celebration of the ingredient's versatility and dynamic flavor. Italian-foodie icon, Stanley Tucci, called the cookbook joyful and, in the foreword of the cookbook, Clarke emphasizes the romance of citrus noting romance to be an idea which repeats, "like a long strip of lemon rind."
The Art of Jacques Pépin
The culinary legend Jacques Pépin, author of over 30 cookbooks, delights with his latest cookbook ahead of his 90th birthday. It boasts 99 of the chef's most-used and absolute favorite recipes. However, the work serves as more than a cookbook as the chef shares his artworks alongside the recipes.
An established artist, Pépin works with paint and pencil works and, in the introduction of the cookbook, he calls cooking and painting his "two main passions." The cookbook includes classic recipes like bread and onion soup, pork roast and ratatouille, and oranges in caramel alongside a personal artwork, often depicting food.
Sour Cherries and Sunflowers
Split into chapters like "Celebrations", "Preservations", and "Together", "Sour Cherries and Sunflowers" pays homage to heritage and connection. The cookbook explores familial recipes, both traditional and reinvented, spanning Eastern European.
In it, Anastasia Zolotarev, with descendants from Belarus and Ukraine, remarks on the vibrancy of a sour cherry, its specificity of sweet and sour, transporting her back to her late babushka's summer home. In the cookbook, Zolotarev shares family stories and anecdotes alongside classic recipes like babka, borsch, and dumplings, and desserts like honey, walnut, and soured cream cake. "Sour Cherries" is Zolotarev's first cookbook, and considering its warm reception, expect a lot more from the young author.
Food You Want to Eat
Simple, yet elevated, the recipes in Thomas Straker's new cookbook strike a balance between restaurant-quality and home-cooking. Acclaimed chef and owner of Straker's in London, "Food You Want to Eat" shares over 100 recipes.
In the cookbook, Straker shares his philosophy of easy techniques and using the best ingredients to ensure delicious meals, emphasizing balancing flavors beautifully and cooking seasonally. Recipes include butter chicken, spiced tomato tagliolini, roast chicken and butter beans, and sea bass with lentils and salsa verde, chocolate mouse, and tarte tatin—classic dishes, made well. Since its release in May, "Food You Want to Eat" has kept a steady 4.6-star rating on Amazon.
Mary 90
Known for her fuss-free approach and classic recipes, Mary Berry has become an icon in the culinary world, and her latest cookbook honors a lifetime of cooking as she turns 90. An Amazon Best Seller, Mary 90 is a joyful celebration of life, food, and the memories made around a table.
The recipes in "Mary 90" are accompanied by illustrations, and personal photographs and stories from Berry's life. For instance, in the Introduction, Berry reminisces about her first TV cooking appearance over 40 years ago, next to a stunning headshot from the time. Recipes include classics like mac and cheese, lasagna, and, of course, baking delights like raspberry soufflé, brownies, and lemon drizzle cake.
Super Italian
The New York Times Bestseller, "Super Italian," shares a health-focused approach to Italian cuisine. Authored by chef and restauranteur, Giada de Laurentiis, the cookbook curates a selection of recipes using Italian superfoods like olive oil, cruciferous vegetables, beans and legumes, fish, and mushrooms.
The cookbook showcases meals as delicious as they are healthy, with recipes such as Umbrian chicken stew with green olives, roasted butter beans, Sicilian pesto, and green endive salad with citrus and pancetta. De Laurentiis believes that ingredients are powerful; living well is a simple formula of eating plenty of vegetables, carefully balancing fats and carbs, and utilizing superfoods — this is true indulgence.
Umma
Both an Amazon and a New York Times #1 best seller, "Umma" is a heartfelt mother-daughter dedication of generational and traditional cooking wisdom. Authored by Sarah Ahn and her mother, Nam Soon Ahn, the cookbook serves as an intimate portrait of Korean-American life. The cookbook offers recipes, Korean grocery store guides, and traditional cooking wisdom, with the recipes being structured around conversations by the authors, sometimes humorous, other times loving and delicate.
The dishes include kimchi, banchan, stews and far more. Sarah Ahn rose to prominence on social media for sharing content of her mother cooking, as a Korean-American immigrant and mother, and Umma is a product of their resonance with audiences.
Fat + Flour
"Fat + Flour" is a guide to expert-level baking at home, and much like the title suggests, simplicity is key. Nicole Rucker is the highly renowned baker and owner of Fat + Flour in Los Angeles. The cookbook is a celebration of all things sweet, indulgent, gooey, and delicious.
The recipes are fuss-free and highly inventive, with Rucker offering a creative spin on classic favorites. For instance, there are multiple chocolate chip and brownie recipes, several distinct pies, and banana bread variations (to name only a few). A true lexicon of abundant delights, it's clear why the cookbook is Editor's pick for Best Books of the Year So Far on Amazon.
Salsa Daddy
"Salsa Daddy" starts with a page titled "Meet the Chilies", suggesting exactly what to expect from the cookbook. Authored by New York Times Best Seller and James Beard Award winner, Rick Martínez, Salsa Daddy is the ultimate guide to all things salsa and all things spicy.
The cookbook dives into the 500-year history of salsa and offers contemporary spins on traditional recipes, like a roasted peanut and caramelized onion salsa. To Martínez, salsa is more than just a condiment; it's the basis of a good dish. "Salsa Daddy" offers recipes for sandwiches, flautas, burgers, roast chicken, and even desserts, all adorned with salsa variations.
Rooza
While you might recognize Nadiya Hussain as the winner of The Great British Bake Off, her culinary expertise goes beyond baking. In her new cookbook, "Rooza," Hussain takes inspiration from the Muslim traditions, Ramadan and Eid. She explains that after a period of fasting, food takes on new significance.
Hussain's recipes are centered on sustenance, hailing from regions across the Islamic world. For instance, the contents page is delineated by country, like Turkey and Afghanistan. The cookbook curates 30 main meals and desserts for the holy period as well as recipes for the post-fast feast at the end of the month, and emphasizes gathering, warmth, and the profundity of sharing meals.
Real Japanese Cooking
"Real Japanese Cooking" is the last Japanese cookbook you will ever need. Quintessential on the art of Japanese cuisine, the cookbook is a bible of traditions, tips, and techniques and boasts over 600 recipes. Author, Makiko Itoh, a food writer and translator, spent her childhood in her family's Japanese restaurant absorbing the knowledge that would later culminate in her cookbook.
Itoh answers questions on traditional Japanese ingredients like mirin, dashi, and kombu, and includes essays on serving and etiquette, the history of okonomiyaki, and other aspects of Japanese culture. The chapters of "Real Japanese Cooking" are outlined by types of dishes, such as tofu or vegetable side dishes, and recipes include items like kimchi natto.
Celebrate
Paul Hollywood's latest cookbook, "Celebrate," does exactly as the title suggests. A joyful approach to celebratory baking, the cookbook showcases recipes ideal for birthdays, holidays, parties, entertaining, and events. Hollywood, a proponent of seasonal baking, divides his chapters into summer, autumn, winter, and spring, among others. He offers year-round recipes for every imaginable occasion.
In the introduction of "Celebrate," Hollywood suggests that a good celebration is made by the people, but delicious accompaniments take it to the next level. His recipes include yule logs for cold wintery nights, pumpkin and apple pie packed with autumnal flavors, picnic treats for the summer and springtime, and party snacks like cheese straws, focacia, and sausage rolls.
Sabzi
From acclaimed author Yasmin Khan, "Sabzi" celebrates vegetables as the main event rather than a side. The title, meaning herbs in Persian, suggests the fragrant and bold recipes one can expect from the cookbook. Boasting over 80 recipes, Khan draws inspiration from various regions in the Middle East and South Asia.
Recipes include plant-focused meals like coconut channa dhal, smoky tofu shakshuka, sweet potatoes with pistachio and mint pesto, and Persian aubergine, split pea, and dried lime stew. An advocate for both people and the planet, Khan believes in a plant-based approach to well-being, while upholding the traditions and culture that connect us to our heritage.
Picnic
The introduction of "Picnic" evokes nostalgia, summer, and the breezy calm of outdoor eating. The authors suggest that happiness and eating outside are interchangeable, and the cookbook is a tangible expression of this idea. With stunning photographs of picnic blankets and blue skies, alongside delectable snack ideas, it's no wonder the cookbook has a five-star average on Amazon.
Some chapters include sandwiches, dips and deli, shares and boards, and sweet things. While bold in flavor, the recipes are focused on being transportable, whether by car, bicycle, or foot, and practical (like a summery chicken, mango, and cucumber ciabatta). The meals are deliberately fuss-free. The best utensil for "Picnic" is your hand.
My Southern Kitchen
"My Southern Kitchen" culminates Southern recipes for both celebrations and the everyday; be it lawn parties, tailgating, porch Sundays, or everything in between. Ivy Odom, star of "Hey Y'all" and Southern Living columnist, delights with her debut Amazon Best Seller. Dripping with Southern charm, the cookbook offers "sidebar" cooking tips as well as over 100 recipes.
Odom, a young rising star in the culinary world, is known for her fresh takes on traditional favorites. The recipes in "My Southern Kitchen" include homemade cream of chicken soup, desserts like pavlova, and homemade condiments like salad dressing, hot honey mustard, and garlic aioli.
Green Mountains
"Green Mountains" is not just a cookbook. Caroline Eden is a food, culture, and travel writer for the Guardian. In her Amazon best seller, Eden recounts hiking through the Caucasus, from Armenia to the Black Sea, and the meals that accompanied her journey. She details the respite of a warm meal after an arduous hike, chronicles the families who hosted her along the way, and offers culturally-specific recipes from the people and places she encountered.
With over 30 recipes, some notable dishes include Armenian herb-filled flat breads, Syrian Freekah with lamb and nuts, and Georgian chicken with white wine and walnut sauce. Soulfully immersed in the crossover between culture and food, this one is not to be missed.
American Soul
Food is political, and "American Soul: A Deep Dive into the Black History of Food in the United States" is an expression of this idea. The cookbook combines recipes and history in a love letter to the African diaspora in America and its impact on American food.
From food and travel writer Anela Malik, the cookbook shares over 30 recipes, explores the history of crop migration and more, and profiles several prominent black chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary personalities. In the introduction, Malik poses the question: "Do the stories we tell about food really matter?" She believes that they do, and American Soul curates the black contribution to that story.
Six Season of Pasta
Beef and sweet bell pepper ragu, mushrooms with spicy sausage, chiles, and burrata, and corn with jalapeños and brown butter. These are just some of the delicious pasta variations showcased in "Six Seasons of Pasta." In the cookbook, Joshua McFadden uses seasonal cooking as his approach to innovative pasta dishes.
With over 120 unique recipes, "Six Seasons of Pasta" already has a five star Amazon rating and is a new, top release. McFadden, a proponent of using dried pasta, calls the dish his all time favorite meal. He notes its accessibility, affordability, versatility, and, of course, its delectability — perfect for reinvention.
We the Pizza
"We the Pizza: Slangin' Pies and Savin' Lives" is, at first glance, a cookbook of pizza, wings, shakes, fries, and lemonade. However, really, it tells the story of changed lives, second chances, and finding purpose through cooking. The cookbook, written by owner Muhammed Abdul-Hadi, centers around his pizzeria, Down North.
The Northern Philly restaurant is run by previously-incarcerated people, and aims to educate, employ, and prevent reoffending. "We the Pizza" shares the touching stories of Down North employees alongside recipes and photographs, as well as context on incarceration in Philadelphia. Notably, the cookbook shares a playlist based on the music played at the restaurant.
Shred Happens
After drastically changing his diet, Arash Hashemi, the health influencer and blogger, lost 100 pounds. In his cookbook, "Shred Happens," the author shares his insights alongside bold, flavorful, and satiating macro-focused recipes. A self-proclaimed food lover, Hashemi, got results without compromising his love of eating. Rather, he notes, it's about what and how you eat.
His debut cookbook, "Shred Happens" is both a New York Times and Amazon best seller, and offers vibrant Mediterranean-inspired meals that can be cooked in under 30 minutes. Recipes include spicy tuna salad, stuffed eggplant rolls, lamb kofta, and walnut scallops.
The Spanish Pantry
Pantry staples are all you need. "The Spanish Pantry" comprises 12 chapters, each dedicated to one ingredient typical of Spanish cuisine. Each chapter showcases simplicity as the key to good food, as chef José Pizzaro builds over 100 dishes around a single ingredient.
The chapters include: Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Chorizo, Manchego, Almonds, Lemons, Rice, Chickpeas, Beans, Jamón, and Saffron. The recipes span traditional dishes like paella, croquetas, and stews to modern creations like a crispy fried manchego salad and braised jamón and pork knuckle with olive oil mash. Pizzaro calls Spanish pantries a "vibrant tapestry of flavors, colors, and textures," and based on his recipes, it's clear to see why.
Setting a Place for Us
Hawa Hassan is a James Beard Award-winning chef and author. As a Somalian refugee, she is no stranger to displacement and conflict. "Setting a Place for Us" explores the inextricable link between food and geopolitics. The cookbook shares 75 recipes from eight war-torn countries alongside poignant essays contextualizing the conflict.
Hassan uses food to reshape narratives surrounding the people from countries ravaged by war. Rather than depicting hardship, her cookbook celebrates life and resilience. The chapters comprise Afghanistan, DRC, Egypt, El Salvador, Iraq, Lebanon, Liberia, and Yemen. With dishes such as Ta'ameya (Egyptian fava bean fritters), Masoub (Yemeni banana and flatbread pudding), and Doogh (An Afghan yogurt drink).
Methodology
This list was compiled according to customer reviews and ratings on Amazon and Goodreads. Only books with a customer rating of 3.8 or higher, on both platforms, were selected. Special attention was paid to books on The New York Times Best Seller list, Amazon Best Seller lists, and Amazon Editor's Pick for Best Books of 2025.
I prioritized cookbooks with special reviews (especially from other significant chefs), 5-star ratings, and any notable social media attention. Finally, the selection pool covered a broad range of cuisines and regions. I deliberately included culinary icons and award-winning chefs alongside debut authors and break out social media food stars.