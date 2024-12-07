Mary Berry's Secret To Great Cakes Is All In The Butter

A prolific food writer, chef, and television personality, Mary Berry has acquired plenty of tips and tricks in the kitchen, from the odd way she keeps her roast turkey hot (hint: it involves an old sleeping bag) to her clever hack for preventing wire rack marks on a sponge cake. Unsurprisingly, the former "Great British Bake Off" judge also has a few secrets up her sleeve when it comes to making the perfect dessert.

One of Berry's best pieces of advice is to use high-fat butter or margarine in your cake batter. Writing for Good Food, the pro explains, "I always aim at over 75% [fat]. The problem with lower fat spreads and butters is they have a higher water content. When it evaporates it causes layers [to] bind together in your mix. In the U.K. we tend to always have high fat content so it's not usually a problem, but it's always worth checking your ingredients."

Indeed, the more fat in your bake, the richer, moister, and more fluffy the result. Fat, of course, carries flavor, but when used in baking, it also helps to retain air pockets that are not only essential for a good rise, but ultimately lead to a lighter and more tender crumb. A low fat butter, as Berry suggests, will leave behind less fat as it evaporates, creating a tougher cake, as well as a drier and likely flatter one. We think we can all agree which one sounds more appetizing.

