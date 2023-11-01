Mary Berry's Clever Trick To Prevent Wire Rack Marks On A Sponge Cake

Since the 17th century, chefs have been putting their own variations on sponge cake recipes, adding creams, frostings, and fruit to stacks of cakes meant for the palates of royals and commoners alike. Sponge cakes can be intimidating to make, however, not only because of the precarious nature of the creamy batter but also due to oven temperatures and cooking times that need to be closely monitored. Leave it to accomplished food writer, baker, and former "Great British Bake Off" judge Mary Berry to provide easy, accessible guidance on tackling this tasty treat without causing anxiety levels to rise along with the heat in your kitchen.

To reduce the likelihood of unsightly seams like marks from your oven's hot wires or unbecoming streaks forming on the exterior of your fluffy cake, place the spongy cakes bottom-side down during the baking process, as Berry suggests in her cookbook, "Mary Berry's Quick Cooking." The marked sides can be turned inward during decorating, so any uneven indentations or discolorations will be concealed and can be covered by fillings and frostings.