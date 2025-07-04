This Is When To Choose Sour Cherries Over Sweet Ones

When cherries are in season, it's a hard flavor to beat. With so many artificial takes on the fruit, eating fresh cherries can be oh-so refreshing, especially when they are at their peak ripeness in the late spring and summer months. While you might have heard of sour cherry juice or seen it appear on menus in cocktails and fresh-pressed drinks, you might not know which cherry variety to look out for when shopping. Overall, there are two main types of cherries: sour and sweet. Apart from drinks, sour cherries are best selected when you plan to cook with them, as this amplifies their flavor.

Because more acidic sour cherries are rather tart compared to sweeter varieties, it makes sense that this type of cherry works best in cooked dishes. When sour cherries are used in desserts and even as a sweet component in savory dishes, the fruit is usually cooked with sugar. This helps to balance out the tart flavor of the sour cherries, giving the dishes a harmonious flavor. Try using them in Tasting Table's easy cherry clafoutis for a decadent treat. Sweet cherries, on the other hand, are best saved for more immediate uses.