Your Caprese Salad Is Missing One Sweet Summer Fruit
True aficionados of the Italian caprese salad may have already dabbled in such luscious variations of this classic Italian summer salad as adding watermelon or substituting peaches for tomatoes. But there is one sweet fruit you may not have thought of — cherries.
Originating from Capri, an island south of Naples, the beauty of insalata caprese lies in its simplicity. Traditionally, it's made with juicy, sun-ripened tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, and fragrant basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt to finish (nope, balsamic vinegar isn't even in the original mix). Unlike salads where greens make up the base, a caprese eschews lettuce, making tomatoes the star of this show and heading up a trio of balance in vivid red, white, and verdant green (in homage to the Italian flag). This vibrant combo epitomizes the line between sweet and savory, so adding new elements requires careful adherence to both texture and flavors. Cherries with their tart yet sweet balance, snappy outer skin, and juicy inner flesh definitely make the cut with little adaption.
Fresh ingredients are the key to a stunningly good caprese — the fresher the better — regardless of which fruit you decide to put center-stage. While you can make a decent caprese with ripe tomatoes (or in this case, cherries) from your favorite supermarket, you'll usually find those freshly picked and brought to your local farmer's market to be superior in freshness and texture than their grocery store counterparts, giving you an unforgettable edge in the flavor department.
Make your next caprese cherrylicious
While caprese in its original form uses slices of tomato, basil, and mozzarella in equal parts, you'll find when using cherries (just as when using cherry tomatoes), you'll need to amend that ratio to achieve the right flavor balance. A good rule of thumb is two to three times the amount of cherries to bocconcini (mozzarella balls) depending on your tastes. Just remember in caprese, the fruit is the star. Want to cherri-fy your caprese recipe? First, decide whether you're keeping the tomatoes and adding cherries or substituting them altogether. Knowing this will better guide you in which type to pick. Though there are many types of cherry to choose from, they can basically be separated into two main categories: Sweet and tart.
If you're subbing tomatoes entirely, you'll want to replace their sweeter notes with a sweet cherry such as a Rainier, Lambert, or bing. If you like balsamic, sprinkle a little of the tart vinegar on top rather than balsamic glaze; this will help bring balance and not overwhelm with sweetness. But if you love your tomatoes too much to forgo them, try pairing sweet grape or cherry tomatoes with tart cherries to counterbalance their sweetness. Too tart? Add a minimal drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Final thoughts: Don't use frozen cherries (great for smoothies not caprese). Always pit your cherries (pits are the pits). Slice your cherries in half for maximum flavor and presentation. But no matter which cherries you choose, this fruity caprese is sure to be cherri-fyingly good.