Your Caprese Salad Is Missing One Sweet Summer Fruit

True aficionados of the Italian caprese salad may have already dabbled in such luscious variations of this classic Italian summer salad as adding watermelon or substituting peaches for tomatoes. But there is one sweet fruit you may not have thought of — cherries.

Originating from Capri, an island south of Naples, the beauty of insalata caprese lies in its simplicity. Traditionally, it's made with juicy, sun-ripened tomatoes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, and fragrant basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a pinch of sea salt to finish (nope, balsamic vinegar isn't even in the original mix). Unlike salads where greens make up the base, a caprese eschews lettuce, making tomatoes the star of this show and heading up a trio of balance in vivid red, white, and verdant green (in homage to the Italian flag). This vibrant combo epitomizes the line between sweet and savory, so adding new elements requires careful adherence to both texture and flavors. Cherries with their tart yet sweet balance, snappy outer skin, and juicy inner flesh definitely make the cut with little adaption.

Fresh ingredients are the key to a stunningly good caprese — the fresher the better — regardless of which fruit you decide to put center-stage. While you can make a decent caprese with ripe tomatoes (or in this case, cherries) from your favorite supermarket, you'll usually find those freshly picked and brought to your local farmer's market to be superior in freshness and texture than their grocery store counterparts, giving you an unforgettable edge in the flavor department.