Watermelon Is The Juicy Addition Your Caprese Salad Needs

Juicy, ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, fragrant basil, and bitter olive oil: There are very few flavor combinations out there that match up to the Caprese salad's magic. It's easy to prepare and is made up of refreshing ingredients, making it the perfect summertime snack or potluck dish that doesn't require oven space. If you're tired of classic Caprese and are looking to spice things up a bit this summer, try adding watermelon for a surprisingly delicious combination — everyone, including your tastebuds, will thank you.

Watermelon and tomato may seem like an unlikely pair, but their respective flavors work together quite well to create a sweet, acidic combination. The crisp bite of the watermelon mixes with the milkiness of the mozzarella, and the basil adds a delightful herbal essence similar to that in a watermelon, feta, and mint salad. Not to mention, watermelon adds an additional pop of color to the already vibrant red, green, and white Caprese, making it a showstopper in any scenario.

As if it couldn't get any better, adding watermelon also boosts the Caprese salad's nutritional benefits to keep you healthy all summer long. Both watermelon and tomato contain the antioxidant lycopene, which helps protect cells from damage — especially that from excessive sun exposure — making it a fitting dish to bring to any outdoor event this summer.