Watermelon Is The Juicy Addition Your Caprese Salad Needs
Juicy, ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, fragrant basil, and bitter olive oil: There are very few flavor combinations out there that match up to the Caprese salad's magic. It's easy to prepare and is made up of refreshing ingredients, making it the perfect summertime snack or potluck dish that doesn't require oven space. If you're tired of classic Caprese and are looking to spice things up a bit this summer, try adding watermelon for a surprisingly delicious combination — everyone, including your tastebuds, will thank you.
Watermelon and tomato may seem like an unlikely pair, but their respective flavors work together quite well to create a sweet, acidic combination. The crisp bite of the watermelon mixes with the milkiness of the mozzarella, and the basil adds a delightful herbal essence similar to that in a watermelon, feta, and mint salad. Not to mention, watermelon adds an additional pop of color to the already vibrant red, green, and white Caprese, making it a showstopper in any scenario.
As if it couldn't get any better, adding watermelon also boosts the Caprese salad's nutritional benefits to keep you healthy all summer long. Both watermelon and tomato contain the antioxidant lycopene, which helps protect cells from damage — especially that from excessive sun exposure — making it a fitting dish to bring to any outdoor event this summer.
Creative ways to add watermelon to your Caprese salad
Adding watermelon to a Caprese salad may be a simple addition, but there are various ways that you can prepare the dish to make it stand out even more. Our cherry tomato Caprese salad recipe calls for small mozzarella balls and cherry tomatoes, so we recommend using a melon baller for your watermelon to further the spherical theme. If you're off to a picnic, a handheld salad might be the best way to enjoy your watermelon salad. In this recipe, swap out feta for mozzarella, and mint for basil. And for those who have a knack for food styling, get creative and try layering the ingredients out on a plate for a deconstructed salad.
For a deeper, smokier flavor, try grilling your watermelon first, like we did for this grilled watermelon salad. It will add a layer of complexity to the dish that you just don't get from a plain old Caprese. Balsamic vinegar is another ingredient that can provide the same effect, and our chopped Caprese salad recipe features an oil-balsamic vinaigrette that will elevate the flavors of everything, but especially the added watermelon.