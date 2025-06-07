Why Are Cherries Always So Expensive?

Increasingly unpredictable environmental conditions mean entire harvests can be compromised. A late frost or early heat wave can wipe out crops, and a single rainstorm near harvest can split the fruit's delicate skin. To avoid losing everything, some orchards go to extreme lengths, including hiring helicopters to hover above the trees and blow-dry them after rain. It's not cheap, but it's worth it if it saves the season. The hand-picked crop also depends on a skilled, seasonal labor force, but persistent shortages of migrant farm workers, shaped in part by shifting immigration policies, have strained harvests. With fewer hands in the orchard, less fruit gets picked, and the cherries that do make it to market come at a higher cost.

Once harvested, cherries have to move fast. They're typically hydro-cooled and packed within hours, then shipped in refrigerated trucks or air-freighted to reach international markets. These logistics are expensive and have only grown more so with rising fuel and shipping costs. All of this means cherries are one of the fruit crops where even small handling mistakes or delays can ruin bushels. For consumers, that translates to a higher price per pound — a kind of built-in luxury tax on the hidden costs of a shifting labor and climate landscape.

Judy Garland popularized the song "Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries," singing, "Don't take it serious; it's too mysterious / You work, you save, you worry so / But you can't take your dough when you go." Life is short, so when they're perfectly ripe, maybe go on and buy the cherries anyway.