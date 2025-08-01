One Of Julia Child's Favorite Dishes Is Perfect For Cooling Down This Summer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julia Child's all-time favorite foods run the gamut from fancy mushroom risotto to simple goldfish crackers, either of which can be enjoyed year-round. However, one of her favorite meals — a cold soup made of leek and potato, known as vichyssoise — is perfect for cooling down in the summer due to its chilled temperature and creamy character.

Take a look at any vichyssoise recipe and you'll note that it's made with minimal ingredients: potatoes, leeks, chicken broth, and cream (or milk). In Child's recipe, detailed in her book "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," the vegetables are simmered in the broth until tender before being blended by a food processor for a silky smooth texture. After seasoning with salt and white pepper, the cream is stirred into the soup to lend it a creamy, unctuous quality and richness. Once chilled, the top of the soup is garnished with a scattering of freshly chopped chives for aroma and color. Cold soups like vichyssoise and gazpacho have a refreshing and cooling quality when enjoyed in the summer. Better yet, they can be prepared and refrigerated in advance in large batches, saving you from cooking daily in a sweltering kitchen.