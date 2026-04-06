This Creamy Steak Topping Delivers Deep, Savory Flavor With One Unexpected Ingredient

It's hard to beat a juicy, savory, perfectly cooked steak. But when it comes to cooking it at home, people are often confused on whether they should marinate it or simply season it with salt and pepper; if it's best to use a cast iron skillet or grill it over an open fire; or when to choose a complementary sauce that won't shadow the natural flavor and savoriness of the meat.

Following some chef-approved tips, everyone can learn to cook a restaurant-quality steak at home. A simple one is to top the steak with a compound butter that will complement, rather than overwhelm, the flavor of the steak. And we can't think of a more appropriate companion to crank the "wow" factor of your steak to 11 than a homemade three-ingredient anchovy butter. Although some might find this a bizarre pairing, a few high-quality anchovy filets melted or simply mashed into your favorite butter will add a huge amount of flavor without the fishy taste.

In fact, anchovies are beef's unexpected best friend — they are the perfect way to amp up the umami level of the meat effortlessly. Plus, you can tailor the anchovy butter to your taste, adding some chopped fresh herbs like parsley or tarragon, or mixing in garlic, red wine, or lemon juice for extra flavor and zing. Thanks to their flavor-enhancing properties and health benefits, there's a strong case for putting anchovies in more recipes.