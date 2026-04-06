The 15 Hands-Down Best Spots For Pizza In Columbus
Ah, beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Situated smack dab in the middle of the state, our growing capital city houses multiple sports teams, a long list of major corporations, and, of course, the Ohio State University (echoes of "OH-IO" ceaselessly reverberate throughout the city). But what many people don't know, or don't expect, is that Columbus also boasts an impressive food scene. No, we're not just talking about the fast food chains that happen to be headquartered here, from Wendy's to White Castle to Chipotle.
Columbus holds its own when it comes to the culinary arts, dabbling in cuisines of all kinds. And pizza is one area where it truly excels. Rounds of sauce and cheese are never far from reach. We borrow from New York, Neapolitan, and even Chicago deep-dish styles. But we've also come up with one of our own featuring a thin, crackly crust, sweet sauce, and an overload of toppings, all cut into small squares instead of triangles — that's the Midwest way.
Everyone has their saucy favorites. But around here, there are a handful of spots that simply do it better than the rest. So, consider this a tour of the best pizza joints across Columbus, straight from the mouth of an Ohio native, OSU alum, and longtime lover of pizza. No particular order, just quality slices from start to finish.
Sexton's Pizza
If you ask any random group of Buckeyes their favorite pizza place, the name Sexton's is bound to come up. It's true that some people call its well-done crusts "burnt", but others consider them to be charred perfection. The magic isn't just in the stone and brick oven baking process, though.
It starts with the made-by-hand dough that's left to rise for two days. The premium toppings play an equally important role. Think whole milk mozzarella cheese and spicy pepperonis that cup and crisp in the oven. Then, there are the auxiliary sauces — ooh, the sauces. Homema de Ranch, Mike's Hot Honey, house Italian, and more are available for drizzling, dipping, and dunking. And the best news? Anyone who does happen to be averse to its New York-style crackly crusts can indulge in the joint's "Motown" deep-dish pies instead.
The rumors that the joint sells out at its four local locations are absolutely true. Seriously. It's no doubt a point of pride for a company that got its start as a humble food truck. But also, a warning that thinking and ordering ahead is essential at Sexton's.
Multiple Locations
Hounddogs Pizza
Before you ask, no: there is no Elvis affiliation here. It was actually the owner's real-life Bassett Hound that inspired this restaurant's moniker, and eventually became the furry face of the business.
Like Sexton's, Hounddogs is also well-known for its crust, but also its sauce. And keeping in line with its "pizza for the people" slogan, it gives the people what they want with multiple options to choose from. A square-cut thin-crust satisfies those Columbus-style pizza lovers, while others cozy up to the Smokin' Joe's hand-tossed crust, smothered in garlic butter. Five sauces range from mild pesto to a spicy Howlin' Hot, and at Hounddogs, specialty pizzas reign supreme, covered in unconventional toppings like hot Cajun links, sauerkraut, and broccoli.
Its 24/7 operations made Hounddogs a late-night hotspot in its earlier years. Sadly, this non-stop service is no more, but you can still grab a pie until the wee hours of midnight or 1 a.m. on the weekends.
(614) 261-4686
2657 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202
Paulie Gee's
Brooklyn-born Paulie Gee's (aka the origin point of drizzling Mike's Hot Honey on pizza) has made its way to Columbus, and needless to say, it's won us over. It's occupied a coveted spot in our Short North neighborhood — smooshed between downtown and Ohio State's main campus — where it dishes out its wood-fired Neopolitan pizzas. This style was an easy sell in a region where crisp, cracker-like crusts are the norm. The chain earns itself extra Midwest bonus points by offering a few square-cut pies.
Picking a pizza at Paulie Gee's is every bit as fun as it is stressful. Flavors and toppings are seemingly endless, but you can't go wrong with one of its sweet and savory fusions. The famed Hellboy with hot honey, hot soppressata, and cheeses remains on the menu. But that's just a slice of a much bigger pie. In other recipes, Bing cherries meet prosciutto and gorgonzola, and Black Mission fig balsamic buddies up next to cashew ricotta and garlic. It's enough to make any Ohio foodie swoon.
(614) 808-0112
1195 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
JT's Pizza & Pub
JT's assumes the role of the new kid on the Columbus pizza block. It got its start in 2007 in the quiet community of Linworth and has expanded to three locations only within the last few years. However, age means nothing when you're churning out quality pies. It's quickly earned its saucy stripes.
Each restaurant gives off that come-as-you-are sports bar vibe. The Grandview location (much closer to the downtown area) has become a hot spot for viewing or pregaming. Good luck getting a table on days when the Columbus Crew or the Columbus Blue Jackets are in action. This is when jersey-wearing customers descend upon the joint to enjoy the award-winning thin-crust pizzas covered in a traditional 12-hour sauce. They pick from preconfigured recipes, DIY their way to a delicious pie, or indulge in the rotating pizza of the month — a fun yet fleeting addition to JT's menu.
Multiple Locations
Adriatico's
Adriatico's is a 40-year tradition and the unofficial pizza of The Ohio State University. The college experience wouldn't be the same without its campus-famous pies.
The restaurant calls itself a purveyor of New York-style pizzas, and it does in fact cater to fans of this variety with its thin and even extra-thin crusts. But everyone around here knows that the thick Sicilian crust is the true star of the show. It's fluffy in the middle, but fried and greasy around the edges. It's absolutely crave-worthy. But fair warning: if you order one in-house, prepare to sit and stay a while.
Adriatico's says, "You can't rush greatness", and that it takes a bit longer to carefully make and bake its pizzas using deck ovens — especially if you load it up with a myriad of toppings like sausage, fresh mushrooms, and sliced tomatoes. And if you really want to go all in, order the Buckeye pie — an 18-by-14-inch monster that easily feeds 10 to 12 people.
(614) 421-2300
1618 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Harvest Pizzeria
Freshness and local sourcing are at the core of Harvest Pizzeria — as its name suggests. The business is all about community and relies on local Ohio farmers to bring its pizza dreams to life at each of its five locations. It even proudly lists out its partners on its website for full transparency and acknowledgement. So you know the cheese on your pies is coming from nearby creameries, and those all-natural veggies are compliments of a farm just down the road.
In terms of pizza style, Harvest leans gourmet with wood-fired thin crusts that give off an audible crunch with each bite. Customers can also build any kind of pie they could possibly want, thanks to a collection of seven different kinds of sauces, eight different cheeses, 14 protein varieties, and endless veggies. Plus, like Sexton's, it also offers a range of served-on-the-side dipping sauces. Buttermilk ranch is obviously a top pick. We are in the Midwest, after all.
Multiple Locations
Brenz
Brenz is a hidden Columbus gem with an interesting backstory. The pizza concept actually got its start in the state of North Carolina (near Duke University) under a completely different moniker. But it's always been an Ohio business born from an Ohio State-affiliated family. And in 2015, it made its way back home.
Since then, Brenz has grown to four Columbus locations and has earned itself plenty of accolades for its handcrafted pies. It combines Miwest, New York, and Connecticut pizza styles all under one roof and puts an emphasis on premium ingredients, starting with handcrafted dough that is aged for 24 hours in-house. Sauces are also made fresh, and produce often comes from local sources.
Online, the gourmet pizzas are often grouped by spice level. You can get the Mushroom Medley with no spice or the Buffalo Chicken that leans mild. You can also crank things up a notch with the medium-spiced Chicago Fire, or go all in on the Heater loaded up with hot buffalo sauce and fiery jalapeños.
Multiple Locations
Grandad's Pizza
Grandad's is the epitome of a humble pizza joint. Blink, and you might miss its Grandview Heights location (one of three) as you drive down one of the suburb's busiest streets. Tiny and unassuming from the outside, it's very obviously a take-out only dive. But locals have been known to grab their box and enjoy it at one of the nearby drinking holes.
Grandad's doesn't try to be fancy. It just churns out tasty pies that are never wanting for more toppings. Some of its unpretentious specialty pizzas include Tator Tot, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Taco pies. Then there's the controversial Hawaiian that seems to have more fans than enemies here in the Midwest.
Each pizza sits on dough that is made from scratch daily and follows a Columbus style. The crust bakes to a thin crispiness. The sauce is both zesty and sweet at the same time. And it's cut into small squares that make it hard to remember just how much you've had.
Multiple Locations
Mikey's Late Night Slice
Mikey's entire business is built around the post-party munchies. You haven't lived until you've had one of its giant late night slices after a night out. And it's not difficult to do so considering the joint's numerous locations are conveniently located next to and sometimes even inside of bars and concert venues. It even holds court inside of the Columbus Hollywood Casino. So you can either spend your winnings or drown your sorrows in a New York-style slice.
The tantalizing smell is what originally draws you in and then the joint's cheeky naming conventions drum up even more intrigue. Will you go for a classic like the Plain-Ass Pepperoni? Maybe a no-meat option like The Weggie better suits you? Or perhaps The Garbàge piled with pepperoni, sausage, banana peppers, mushrooms, onions and extra cheese tickles your fancy? Whatever you pick, expect a chewy crust and ample greasiness. It's all part of the experience of "Columbus' original street pizza".
Multiple Locations
Tommy's Pizza
Tommy's has been a Columbus institution since 1952, Its pizza may seem like just another Columbus-style creation. But its unique flavor served up at nostalgic restaurants make it a must stop on the city's pizza tour.
The name used to be an OSU tradition with its location positioned right across the street from the bustling campus. It's since moved, but it didn't go far, and there's an additional location in the Dublin area. Both transport you back to simpler times and still adhere to Tommy's original no-flop, cracker-crust recipe which he brought with him from Italy.
It's thick, house-made red sauce is just as adored as the crust, and the signature pepperoni pizza is a can't-go-wrong order. It may seem like a boring pick. That is, until you see all that gooey cheese and savory, greasy pepperonis spanning from edge to edge, baked to the perfect curled crisp.
Multiple Locations
GoreMade
It's fitting that GoreMade has found a home in the Italian Village neighborhood of Columbus. It just happens to specialize in charred Neopolitan-style pizzas and even makes said pizzas in a wood-burning oven that was imported here from Italy. That's just about as authentic as you can get. But, at the same time, the joint also manages to pay homage to its Ohio roots by working with local suppliers and additionally sourcing fresh ingredients from farmer's markets.
On any given day, GoreMade offers a small, curated list of 12-inch pies all topped with farm-to-table ingredients. You can pick one covered in meats, veggies, or even elevated add-ons like truffle oil and feta. Or you can leave it up to fate, by opting for the mysterious Chef's Choice pizza. The food is only part of the draw, though. The space itself feels cozy and inviting, complete with a mini library to take or leave books, as well as seasonal cocktails to wash everything down.
(614) 725-2115
936 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201
Terita's Pizza
Terita's represented Ohio in our round-up of the best pizza places in every single state, and it's unequivocally worthy of that honor. There's not just one single thing that makes its pizza great. It's the culmination of every single element which has been well-thought out and perfected over the last 67 years.
A thin, tavern-style crust kicks things off with a texture that's crunchy at the ends yet chewy at the center. A heavy pour of slightly sweet sauce follows, as well as a generous blanket of provolone cheese.. Plus, we can't forget about extras like Terita's famous homemade sausage and just the right amount of garlic and herbs.
Gus Iannarino certainly knew what he was doing when he opened the business in 1959, and the family continues to carry on those traditions to this day. If you ever get a chance to try it, you'll understand why it's been a such an unshakable local favorite for decades.
(614) 475-2100
3905 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224
Dewey's Pizza
Dewey's Pizza actually got its start in Cincinnati, Ohio. But here in Columbus, we're not averse to borrowing great ideas from our neighbors — as long as they're not from that state up north, of course.
The pizza shop now has three functioning Columbus locations so it can share its New York-style pizza throughout the city. It's managed to make a name for itself by sticking to traditional practices that may seem unconventional or unpractical in today's day and age. For example, Dewey's still believes in the art of hand-tossing its dough right in front of its customers. Conversely, one thing it doesn't believe in is freezers.
That's right: Each location is proudly freezer-free, meaning freshness is at the forefront of each of its creatively named specialty pies. The Edgar Allen Poe brings bright Mediterranean flavors into the fold, while something like the Dr. Dre marries all-natural chicken with veggies, bacon, house-pickled jalapeños, and a drizzle of ranch.
Multiple Locations
Massey's Pizza
If you love when toppings cover every square inch of your pizza pie, then Massey's is the place for you. And with nine locations scattered around Columbus (plus four others), it's never far from reach. Its pizzas are not only well-topped but also done right. The secret dough recipe is stretched and baked with ground cornmeal on the hearth, creating that signature thin crust. And you as the customer decide how you want it cooked. Options include a light bake, a little well done, partial bake, or well-done.
Not to be outdone by the customizable crust, the sauce, cheese, and proteins are equally notable. In an old-world style, the sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, while the cheese is a combination of mozzarella and aged provolone. The pizza shop also uses an exclusive Guido Brand Portofino Pepperoni and makes its own Italian sausage and Italian meatballs. This attention to detail has earned Massey's the moniker of "The Cadillac of Pizza", and that's the local reputation it's held for over 75 years.
Multiple Locations
The Pizza House
It may not bear the most creative name of all the pizzerias in Columbus. But the Pizza House bakes up food that feels like coming home. It's hard to say exactly how the restaurant does it, but its use of fresh ingredients and commitment to making everything in-house certainly plays a large role. It's pizza dough is made fresh each day and if you happen to order its thick dough pizza, it's rolled fresh to order. Because of this, it comes out a bit slower than the rest, yet it's always worth the wait.
At The Pizza House, skimping on sweet sauce and custom-blended cheese is never an option, no matter what kind of pizza you choose. And classic add-ons are ripe for the picking, from old world pepperonis and anchovies to hot banana peppers and kalamata olives. They all meet on that tavern-style square-cut crust that's softer than many other Columbus-style pizzas, but every bit as tasty as the other pies on this list (maybe even tastier).
(614) 885-3121
747 E Lincoln Ave, Columbus, OH 43229
Methodology
As someone who has lived in Ohio their entire life — specifically in Columbus for the last 12 years — I had a serious leg-up in identifying the best pizzerias in the city. Based on loads of personal pizza eating, coupled with overall reviews, observance of accolades, and insights from other Columbus locals, I began to assemble my list.
I focused on pizza joints that crank out consistently quality pizzas. Those who put a lot of thought into every detail, from the dough to the toppings, and use the freshest of ingredients were prioritized. Great cooking techniques were a must, and the style didn't matter as long as it lived up to the standard. I also found that all of the greats deliver some kind of "wow" factor. Whether it's the use of an Italy-imported pizza oven, adherence to pizza-tossing traditions, or a collection of zippy side sauces, each one of these pizza places offers something distinctly unique to its customers.