The 15 Hands-Down Best Spots For Pizza In Columbus

Ah, beautiful Columbus, Ohio. Situated smack dab in the middle of the state, our growing capital city houses multiple sports teams, a long list of major corporations, and, of course, the Ohio State University (echoes of "OH-IO" ceaselessly reverberate throughout the city). But what many people don't know, or don't expect, is that Columbus also boasts an impressive food scene. No, we're not just talking about the fast food chains that happen to be headquartered here, from Wendy's to White Castle to Chipotle.

Columbus holds its own when it comes to the culinary arts, dabbling in cuisines of all kinds. And pizza is one area where it truly excels. Rounds of sauce and cheese are never far from reach. We borrow from New York, Neapolitan, and even Chicago deep-dish styles. But we've also come up with one of our own featuring a thin, crackly crust, sweet sauce, and an overload of toppings, all cut into small squares instead of triangles — that's the Midwest way.

Everyone has their saucy favorites. But around here, there are a handful of spots that simply do it better than the rest. So, consider this a tour of the best pizza joints across Columbus, straight from the mouth of an Ohio native, OSU alum, and longtime lover of pizza. No particular order, just quality slices from start to finish.