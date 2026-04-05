The Cheesy Canned Ingredient That Turns Broccoli From Drab To Fab

We could all probably use a few more green vegetables in our diet. No matter how good you are about filling your plate with healthy fare, you really can't overdo it on things like broccoli. As healthy as it is, though, a dish of simple steamed broccoli doesn't necessarily have the curb appeal needed to get the whole family on board at dinner time. Fortunately, there's a pantry staple that will transform broccoli from a begrudgingly-eaten necessary side dish to a sumptuous star: A can of condensed cheddar cheese soup.

These particular cans of condensed soup might not get quite the same attention as some of their other creamy cousins, but if cheddar cheese soup isn't on your radar, it should be. When it comes to easy-to-make comfort foods, few things can stand up to the consistency of the casserole, and while casseroles often start with cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup, cheddar cheese soup is a flavor that both pairs beautifully with broccoli and is a crowd-pleaser for the whole family.

At its most basic, all you really need for a broccoli and cheddar cheese casserole is the signature vegetable, a can of cheddar soup, and rice. Those three ingredients combine to a creamy, decadent, and decently healthy dish that everyone will love. But if you want to amp things up a bit, you can add some protein to the mix, like chopped bacon or shredded chicken, and melted cheese always makes a great topping for broccoli casserole.