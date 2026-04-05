The Cheesy Canned Ingredient That Turns Broccoli From Drab To Fab
We could all probably use a few more green vegetables in our diet. No matter how good you are about filling your plate with healthy fare, you really can't overdo it on things like broccoli. As healthy as it is, though, a dish of simple steamed broccoli doesn't necessarily have the curb appeal needed to get the whole family on board at dinner time. Fortunately, there's a pantry staple that will transform broccoli from a begrudgingly-eaten necessary side dish to a sumptuous star: A can of condensed cheddar cheese soup.
These particular cans of condensed soup might not get quite the same attention as some of their other creamy cousins, but if cheddar cheese soup isn't on your radar, it should be. When it comes to easy-to-make comfort foods, few things can stand up to the consistency of the casserole, and while casseroles often start with cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup, cheddar cheese soup is a flavor that both pairs beautifully with broccoli and is a crowd-pleaser for the whole family.
At its most basic, all you really need for a broccoli and cheddar cheese casserole is the signature vegetable, a can of cheddar soup, and rice. Those three ingredients combine to a creamy, decadent, and decently healthy dish that everyone will love. But if you want to amp things up a bit, you can add some protein to the mix, like chopped bacon or shredded chicken, and melted cheese always makes a great topping for broccoli casserole.
Condensed cheddar cheese soup and broccoli beyond the casserole
There's more to this pairing than just casserole, though. Condensed cheddar cheese soup and broccoli can be used together in a variety of different delicious dishes. You can, for example, simply thin the soup out with milk, add some spices like pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder, and use it as a cheese sauce for broccoli or cauliflower.
It would be silly not to mention another one of the simplest uses for this condensed canned cheese, though it might seem quite obvious: broccoli and cheddar soup. Using condensed soup is a real shortcut to a favorite here. All you have to do is chop and saute some vegetables, dump in the can of soup and a bit of water or milk, and then season and simmer until you're ready to eat.
You can also use condensed soup to make pasta sauce, a trick that works quite well with the cheddar cheese variety. The creamy, cheesy contents of the can make a great base for a decadent mac and cheese without you needing to go through the trouble of making a roux. It's a foolproof shortcut to bring dinner to the table with less time and less effort. Plus, that mac and cheese is another great place to sneak some broccoli or cauliflower into the family diet. Whichever broccoli-based side dish or main course you choose to incorporate this condensed soup into, that pairing of fresh green broccoli and creamy orange cheddar is one that never disappoints.