These Walmart Planters Give Herbs A Luxe Look For Under $10
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Planting herbs in containers indoors is a foolproof way to start your own kitchen garden. You have full control over the soil, light, and temperature so you can create the ideal growing environment for each herb variety. Plus, it's much easier to protect them from wildlife that like to nibble on fresh greens. In addition to choosing the types of herbs to grow in your indoor garden, you'll also want to pick out the best planters for each one. Luckily, these Walmart planters make that part a snap.
Walmart's Mainstays Round Ceramic Grid Planters are under $10 and the perfect size for an indoor herb garden. Available in both red and black, the textured design and glossy finish make them look way more luxe and expensive than they are. The compact 6 x 6 x 5.5 inch size means they will fit perfectly on a windowsill, shelf, or counter in your kitchen without seeming out of place.
One of the most important tips for starting an indoor herb garden is to choose your containers wisely. Herbs in particular need pots with good drainage in order to grow quickly and stay healthy. Proper drainage allows the roots to get the oxygen they need to survive. It also prevents the soil from getting waterlogged and compacted, which could suffocate the plants. Poor drainage can lead to root rot or the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi. These Mainstays pots have a small drainage hole on the bottom with a silicone plug so that you can ensure optimal watering and drainage.
Also consider the size, material, and aesthetics of your herb containers
One of the best places to build a countertop garden in your kitchen is the windowsill. Herbs need four to six hours of direct sunlight each day, and should be kept away from the heat of the stove. Keeping your herbs on a shelf or windowsill near your sink will make it easy to remember to water them. You'll also be able to harvest, rinse, and chop them quickly when you want to use them while cooking or baking. For that reason, the best type of pot for an indoor herb garden is one that is small enough to keep on a windowsill or shelf at a south-facing window, and lightweight enough that it can be moved around easily if needed. These Mainstays planters fit easily on narrow shelves and are small enough to relocate if you need to find a sunnier or warmer spot during the day.
The pot you choose should be made from a porous material so that you don't have to worry about mold growth. Glazed ceramic pots are excellent for herbs because they hold moisture well for thirsty herbs, yet are still porous enough to prevent root rot and mold. They also offer better porosity and temperature regulation than plastic or metal. The final consideration when picking out containers for an indoor herb garden is aesthetics. Opt for pots that are decorative and blend in with your kitchen décor. These Mainstays pots are an unexpected garden find at Walmart that belongs on your kitchen countertop because they check all the boxes: They are stylish, made from a durable and lightweight ceramic, and are the ideal size for small herb plants.