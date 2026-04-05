These Walmart Planters Give Herbs A Luxe Look For Under $10

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Planting herbs in containers indoors is a foolproof way to start your own kitchen garden. You have full control over the soil, light, and temperature so you can create the ideal growing environment for each herb variety. Plus, it's much easier to protect them from wildlife that like to nibble on fresh greens. In addition to choosing the types of herbs to grow in your indoor garden, you'll also want to pick out the best planters for each one. Luckily, these Walmart planters make that part a snap.

Walmart's Mainstays Round Ceramic Grid Planters are under $10 and the perfect size for an indoor herb garden. Available in both red and black, the textured design and glossy finish make them look way more luxe and expensive than they are. The compact 6 x 6 x 5.5 inch size means they will fit perfectly on a windowsill, shelf, or counter in your kitchen without seeming out of place.

One of the most important tips for starting an indoor herb garden is to choose your containers wisely. Herbs in particular need pots with good drainage in order to grow quickly and stay healthy. Proper drainage allows the roots to get the oxygen they need to survive. It also prevents the soil from getting waterlogged and compacted, which could suffocate the plants. Poor drainage can lead to root rot or the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi. These Mainstays pots have a small drainage hole on the bottom with a silicone plug so that you can ensure optimal watering and drainage.