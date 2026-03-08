This Unexpected Garden Find At Walmart Belongs On Your Kitchen Countertop

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Forever in search of ways to keep your kitchen tidy? Join the club. It can be challenging to sort a seemingly infinite number of kitchen essentials in a way that's convenient for daily needs but also looks uncluttered. One entire category of these items that can create a mess fast is cooking utensils. Some of us keep them in a drawer, but they get jumbled and even scratch and bang into each other; plus, they're not easy to grab for cooking purposes. Here's an easy way to move them to the counter, while also adding a feature, and without taking up too much space: Use pretty pots as storage for essential utensils.

Martha Stewart eliminates utensil clutter with pretty crocks and you can, too — and you can do it on the cheap. The secret is Walmart flower pots.

We love this idea because when your countertop necessities double as decor, you can achieve kitchen aesthetic dreams without sacrificing space. Really, you can repurpose many different things to keep cooking utensils organized, from vases to vintage milk pitchers. But Walmart has caught the eye of many creative shoppers online because its flower pots are undeniably lovely, come in all different styles for different kitchen aesthetics, and are perfectly sized for utensil storage but affordably priced.