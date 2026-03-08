This Unexpected Garden Find At Walmart Belongs On Your Kitchen Countertop
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Forever in search of ways to keep your kitchen tidy? Join the club. It can be challenging to sort a seemingly infinite number of kitchen essentials in a way that's convenient for daily needs but also looks uncluttered. One entire category of these items that can create a mess fast is cooking utensils. Some of us keep them in a drawer, but they get jumbled and even scratch and bang into each other; plus, they're not easy to grab for cooking purposes. Here's an easy way to move them to the counter, while also adding a feature, and without taking up too much space: Use pretty pots as storage for essential utensils.
Martha Stewart eliminates utensil clutter with pretty crocks and you can, too — and you can do it on the cheap. The secret is Walmart flower pots.
We love this idea because when your countertop necessities double as decor, you can achieve kitchen aesthetic dreams without sacrificing space. Really, you can repurpose many different things to keep cooking utensils organized, from vases to vintage milk pitchers. But Walmart has caught the eye of many creative shoppers online because its flower pots are undeniably lovely, come in all different styles for different kitchen aesthetics, and are perfectly sized for utensil storage but affordably priced.
Ideas for organizing utensils with flower pots
Walmart's indoor planter selection is so large that you can choose a design that complements your kitchen, and possibilities abound for incorporating different-sized pots to create a cohesive theme. For example, Ina Garten uses a double crock method to store kitchen tools; she separates wooden and metal utensils to avoid overcrowding and materials damaging each other. You can easily achieve this with Walmart flower pots — use matching ones, or two that have different patterns but the same color palette.
Take this set of three decorative ceramic plant pots. All of the pots are blue and white, but with varying motifs. They bring a Victorian-style English country-home elegance and whimsy to any kitchen, while being spacious, sturdy, and ready to organize. This set of round ceramic plant pots in multiple sizes, meanwhile, has an arty modern look for more contemporary kitchens. This pair of pink and white striped, scalloped planters is too cute for pastel kitchens, while this trio of gorgeously glazed, fiery-hued pots is an instant color pop.
There's also the option of buying something basic for a DIY project. This natural unpainted terracotta pot is under $2 and ideal for decorating to your exact preferences, or making into a fun project for children. You can paint them in solid colors or use stencils for patterns, or tie ribbons or pretty fabric strips around them. Just remember the pots will need washing periodically, so avoid non-removable embellishments.