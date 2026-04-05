The Trader Joe's Cottage Cheese That's Better Left On The Shelves

Previously a boomer-preferred snack, cottage cheese has seen a significant upswing in popularity over the last five years, with new generations transforming it into a trendy treat. It's a versatile food that's low in calories, high in protein, and jam-packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin B12, calcium, phosphorus, and riboflavin, among others. With that said, not all cottage cheese offerings are equal in quality or value. In Tasting Table's roundup of Trader Joe's dairy products to buy and skip, Small Curd Low Fat Cottage Cheese was determined to be a disappointment.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, the biggest issue with this Trader Joe's cottage cheese is its blandness. With an underwhelming lack of taste that doesn't inspire much culinary confidence, it's best left on the shelf. You might consider using it as filler to bulk up a dessert or savory dish, but don't expect this dairy product to stand on its own merit.

Customer opinions are all across the board for this Trader Joe's item. Some praise the cottage cheese for bearing an ideal dry and firm texture, while others insist that there are other, better brands to consider. Given that a great deal of Trader Joe's products are private labels, this has also raised the question amongst cottage cheese connoisseurs as to the actual brand behind this divisive dairy product. One Reddit user shares, "I've heard TJs sources dairy regionally so maybe the quality is different from area to area?"