The Trader Joe's Cottage Cheese That's Better Left On The Shelves
Previously a boomer-preferred snack, cottage cheese has seen a significant upswing in popularity over the last five years, with new generations transforming it into a trendy treat. It's a versatile food that's low in calories, high in protein, and jam-packed with essential nutrients, including vitamin B12, calcium, phosphorus, and riboflavin, among others. With that said, not all cottage cheese offerings are equal in quality or value. In Tasting Table's roundup of Trader Joe's dairy products to buy and skip, Small Curd Low Fat Cottage Cheese was determined to be a disappointment.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, the biggest issue with this Trader Joe's cottage cheese is its blandness. With an underwhelming lack of taste that doesn't inspire much culinary confidence, it's best left on the shelf. You might consider using it as filler to bulk up a dessert or savory dish, but don't expect this dairy product to stand on its own merit.
Customer opinions are all across the board for this Trader Joe's item. Some praise the cottage cheese for bearing an ideal dry and firm texture, while others insist that there are other, better brands to consider. Given that a great deal of Trader Joe's products are private labels, this has also raised the question amongst cottage cheese connoisseurs as to the actual brand behind this divisive dairy product. One Reddit user shares, "I've heard TJs sources dairy regionally so maybe the quality is different from area to area?"
Choosing a better cottage cheese
It's worth noting that calling out this low-fat, small curd variety from Trader Joe's is not the only time Tasting Table has taken issue with the fan-favored store's cottage cheese. When Tasting Table ranked eight cottage cheese brands from worst to best, Trader Joe's Organic Low Fat Cottage Cheese came in last place, too. On Reddit, a dissatisfied dairy consumer opines, "Is it just me, or does Trader Joe's cottage cheese feel like rubber and doesn't have much of a taste? I feel like it's not cottage cheese... or not even CHEESE at all."
Though Trader Joe's is known for many cult-favorite products, its rare miss in the dairy department doesn't have to be the end of your cottage cheese journey. If you're curd-curious and looking for a fulfilling cottage cheese that far surpasses any of those on Trader Joe's shelves, fear not. There are plenty of cottage cheese brands with the highest quality ingredients, many of which should be available at your local grocery store.
Once you find the brand that's right for your specific taste and, especially, textural preferences, there's no limit to the fun you can have with this simple food. Get creative and make a batch of cottage cheese-based brownies or a luscious chocolate mousse. It's also excellent as a spread on toast. At the most basic level, there are a number of toppings to try on cottage cheese for a perfect pick-me-up snack.