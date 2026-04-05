5 Fruits And Vegetables To Stock Up On In The Spring

If there's one vegetable that you want to be tender, it's asparagus. This is a vegetable can be found in stores all year round, but the local harvest from March through to June is when you'll get young stems with the best flavor and texture.

Look for stems that are firm and unblemished, with a vibrant color. Thinner stems will be more tender than larger ones, but it's best to buy asparagus based on how you plan to cook it. Thicker stems will hold up better for roasting or grilling, while thinner ones will be better for steaming. To make the most of the tenderness and fresh flavor of the spring harvest, try ribboning asparagus so it can be enjoyed raw.

Green asparagus is the most common type you'll find in stores, but it does also come in white and purple varieties. Purple asparagus is naturally sweeter and lower in fiber, making it more tender. You might be drawn to it for the visual appeal, but be aware that much of the purple color will turn green when cooked. White asparagus has been grown without sunlight for a milder taste. It's considered a delicacy in some parts of Europe, but not commonly found fresh in the U.S.