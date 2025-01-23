How To Properly Eat A Fresh Artichoke (And Which Bits To Avoid)

A whole fresh artichoke is an impressive sight to behold, but it can also be daunting. If you've only ever put the canned version to good use or eaten artichoke dip, it can be hard to figure out how to approach this unique vegetable. But with a little know-how, you can save yourself from a dining faux pas. When a whole artichoke is served as a dish, the prep work will have been done for you, but that doesn't mean you can just dive in with a knife and fork – not all of it is edible.

Start at the base of the artichoke and pull off one of the outer leaves. Holding it by the top, dip the base in the accompanying sauce, which is often Hollandaise (our lemony Hollandaise sauce would pair well), melted butter, or mayonnaise. Pull the leaf between your teeth to scrape off the fleshy part, then get rid of the rest of the leaf. Continue with the remaining leaves working inward — you'll notice that they get more tender as you go, and you will have less to discard.

When you get toward the center, you'll come across the choke, which is the fuzzy part covering the heart. It lives up to its name, as the hairs will stick to your mouth and throat if you try to eat them. Take a spoon and scoop all the hairs off. Now you're left with the prized heart of the artichoke, which should be very tender and full of flavor. You can then proceed with a knife and fork, slicing and dipping into the sauce as you go.

