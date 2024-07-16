Artichokes Turn Brown Quickly, But You Can Slow The Process Down With Lemon
Once artichoke season starts, you don't want to hold back from enjoying the tasty plant. Sure it's labor-intensive and tricky to cook, not to mention a bit pricey but just a nibble of the soft, rich-tasting heart and the efforts all become clear. You'll want to reach for the vegetable often, as there are numerous delicious artichoke recipes you'll be craving over and over again. However, another aspect of artichoke's finicky nature is its short shelf-life.
Even when properly stored in a fridge, the plant only lasts for a couple of days. And once cut, the clock starts ticking even quicker — like avocados, artichokes contain an enzyme that turns an unpalatable brown once exposed to air. So to help aid in stopping this discoloration process, integrate lemon juice during preparation. The fruit's acid content slows browning since it reduces oxidation. It's a simple move that enhances both the flavor and appearance.
How to add lemon juice before or during artichoke preparation
While there are other ingredients that will stop your artichokes from browning like citric acid, vinegar, and even parsley, lemon is the superior choice. Citric acid won't impart as much flavor and the other two ingredients aren't quite as effective in preservation, so this fruit's a great call for twofold culinary functionality. Integrating it into your recipes is also a seamless process.
Whenever you're steaming or boiling artichokes, just add some of this tangy citrus juice to the water. Or rub the vegetable down with a lemon before cooking for the same result. With a grilled artichokes recipe, you can cook the lemons before juicing, adding a bit of caramelized acidity into the mix. And when crafting an artichoke risotto, both the zest and juice of an entire lemon tie the whole dish together.
As a result, the integration of lemon is hardly a complication, but a welcomed culinary enhancement. Purchase the citrus alongside the vegetable and you'll notice your artichoke dishes will shine a little extra bright and last longer.