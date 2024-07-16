Artichokes Turn Brown Quickly, But You Can Slow The Process Down With Lemon

Once artichoke season starts, you don't want to hold back from enjoying the tasty plant. Sure it's labor-intensive and tricky to cook, not to mention a bit pricey but just a nibble of the soft, rich-tasting heart and the efforts all become clear. You'll want to reach for the vegetable often, as there are numerous delicious artichoke recipes you'll be craving over and over again. However, another aspect of artichoke's finicky nature is its short shelf-life.

Even when properly stored in a fridge, the plant only lasts for a couple of days. And once cut, the clock starts ticking even quicker — like avocados, artichokes contain an enzyme that turns an unpalatable brown once exposed to air. So to help aid in stopping this discoloration process, integrate lemon juice during preparation. The fruit's acid content slows browning since it reduces oxidation. It's a simple move that enhances both the flavor and appearance.