Look For This One Feature When Choosing A Pineapple

It can be hard to keep track of all those tips and tricks to find the ripest fruit that you've picked up over the years. You might remember how a quick sniff of cantaloupe can tell you if the produce is ready to eat, how knocking on a honeydew is the telltale sign to determine whether your melon is ripe, or that the best peaches should be slightly soft when squeezed. When it comes to pineapples, there are a few ways to tell when you'll get the sweetest bite. But, to keep things super simple, the ultimate tip is to keep your eyes on the pineapple's eyes.

When we talk about a pineapple's eyes, we're referring to those hexagonal bumps on the skin of the fruit. If the eyes are flat and puckered, and the little spikes on the sides of the pineapple are too pointy, you're most likely picking up an unripe fruit. Instead, look for a pineapple with eyes that appear wider and plumper, and feel softer to the touch as this will indicate that the pineapple is ripe and prime for eating. Color also plays an important role, as darker green eyes indicate a bitter fruit, whereas vibrant yellow eyes mean that the fruit will taste sweeter. Smelling the bottom of your pineapple isn't a bad idea, either.