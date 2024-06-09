The Telltale Signs Your Honeydew Melon Is Ripe

Honeydew is often the wallflower of the melon homecoming dance. It's overlooked in favor of its more intensely flavored cousins, watermelon and cantaloupe. Honeydew's beauty is in its subtle sweetness — there's a good reason it's named for "honey" and "dew." If your melon is flavorless, you've probably chosen one that's not ripe. When choosing a honeydew melon, look it over, check for blemishes, and ensure there's an even yellowish color to the rind. Next, feel the end of the honeydew opposite the stem. A ripe honeydew should have a little bit of give. You know the expression, "Don't knock it till you try it?" With honeydew, don't try it till you knock it. Give the melon a knock, and listen for a hollow sound.

The best way to store honeydew melon is in the refrigerator, where it can stay fresh for up to two weeks — just don't forget it's there. The fridge keeps it nice and cold, but it's easy to overlook. Fresh fruit is always more enjoyable if you use it quickly. Once you've cut your honeydew, time is of the essence. You only have a couple of days to consume it before it goes bad. An uncut melon can be stored loose, but cut melon should be covered well in cling wrap or stored in an airtight container. Note that melon won't freeze well if you intend to thaw it (it gets mushy), but if you keep it frozen, it's super for slushies and smoothies.