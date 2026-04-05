Why This Trader Joe's Sliced Bread Might Ruin Your Sandwich

Sprouted wheat bread is widely acclaimed for its health benefits, which include greater nutrition and digestibility, but that means nothing if it doesn't taste good enough in the first place. Other reviewers have called this bread dense and suggested that you can taste all of the "stuff" in it.

Some folks have also said that they actually don't mind the taste of this bread and compare it to other brands like Dave's Killer Bread and Ezekiel. One user on a Reddit thread didn't call out this product in particular, but this might just be a case of "if the shoe fits": "I do find that a lot of TJ breads are too dense for my liking," they said, sharing that the brand's ciabatta and hot dog buns made them feel like they'd "just eaten a block of concrete." Since our taster observed a similar texture in this bread — of which the dry mouthfeel didn't help — you may be better off skipping this option if you prefer a light and fluffy vehicle for your peanut butter and jelly or deli meat sandwich.