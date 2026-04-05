Why This Trader Joe's Sliced Bread Might Ruin Your Sandwich
Trader Joe's, quite literally, has everything. While you may know it more for its frozen food selection that makes meal prepping a breeze, tasty gummy candies, and a plethora of vegan options, it also carries staples that every household should keep in tow. This includes items from its impressively varied line of sliced breads. When our taster tried some of its most popular sliced bread options, they found that some of them boasted bakery-worthy textures, with great flavors and versatility. However, they also found that one bread paled in comparison to the other options: Trader Joe's Sprouted Wheat Multigrain loaf.
On a textural level, our tester thought this bread had a very dry mouthfeel, likely due to the grain mixture that made up the ingredients. It was also higher in price than many of the other breads our taster sampled, at $4.49 per loaf. While the flavor of this loaf wasn't awful, per our taster, the poor texture made this an item that did not stand up to some of the higher-ranked options.
The worst thing since this sliced bread
Sprouted wheat bread is widely acclaimed for its health benefits, which include greater nutrition and digestibility, but that means nothing if it doesn't taste good enough in the first place. Other reviewers have called this bread dense and suggested that you can taste all of the "stuff" in it.
Some folks have also said that they actually don't mind the taste of this bread and compare it to other brands like Dave's Killer Bread and Ezekiel. One user on a Reddit thread didn't call out this product in particular, but this might just be a case of "if the shoe fits": "I do find that a lot of TJ breads are too dense for my liking," they said, sharing that the brand's ciabatta and hot dog buns made them feel like they'd "just eaten a block of concrete." Since our taster observed a similar texture in this bread — of which the dry mouthfeel didn't help — you may be better off skipping this option if you prefer a light and fluffy vehicle for your peanut butter and jelly or deli meat sandwich.