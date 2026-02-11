15 Trader Joe's Frozen Foods That Make Meal Prepping A Breeze

It's no secret I'm a Trader Joe's super fan. TJ's has been my grocery store of choice for over a decade, and I'll laud it whenever I have the opportunity. I mean, where else can you stock up on easy 3-ingredient meals or amazing selection of ravioli? My adoration for the store has evolved into something akin to hero-worship, but I won't apologize about being a devotee to the Trader Joe's gods.

Think I'm being dramatic? You won't once you realize how handy the store actually is, especially when you're getting ready to prep a week's worth of meals. Food is my job, and when I've just spent a day whipping up all number of baking mixes for a taste test, I appreciate already having dinner ready to go. And it's even better when the meal prep is easy as pie — that's where TJ's comes in.

Throughout my years-long love affair with the brand, I've narrowed down a list of reliable Trader Joe's staples I always keep stocked in my house. Some of my favorite meal prep staples come from the freezer section. The following is a list of 15 easy to heat and eat meal prep components that can be mixed and matched in various ways, so no dinner feels repetitive. If you're a budding (or wannabe) Trader Joe's fan, this is a good place to start.