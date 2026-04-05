What Happens To Unsold Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts sell around 200 million boxes of cookies each year. Troops who participate in the cookie program typically begin selling in January, with sales usually wrapping up around March or April, depending on the region. But at the end of the selling season, what happens to any unsold Girl Scout cookies? With how popular these treats are, it seems hard to believe that troops could be left with unsold boxes. However, it happens occasionally due to regional or community-specific challenges like poor weather, tight budgets, or competition from less expensive Girl Scout cookie dupes. Luckily, leftover cookies never go to waste, with each troop making sure that boxes of Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and more find their way to the right place.

Each Girl Scout council is responsible for deciding what to do with unsold cookies. Some may be sent to other troops who are selling more than usual. Other troops may even continue selling cookies past the usual seasonal cut-off point in hopes of reaching their goals for the year. Unsold Girl Scout cookies can also be donated at the discretion of the local council. As the Girl Scouts of the United States of America website states, "If a council or a troop has cookies left at the end of the season, GSUSA encourages them to work with local food pantries and other charitable organizations to distribute cookies as a special treat for people seeking food relief services."

Of course, if you somehow end up with leftover cookies of your own, you can freeze them. Otherwise, turn your favorite Girl Scout cookies into an icebox cake.