Turn Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Into An Icebox Cake For A Tastier Dessert
Icebox cakes are simple, no-bake desserts perfect for summer. They are made with a ladyfinger or cookie crust and a pudding or custard filling, and are chilled in the freezer so that the layers soften and blend into a sliceable cake. One of the things that makes icebox cakes so unique is that there are nearly endless ways to customize them, including using your favorite Girl Scout cookies.
You can adapt your favorite icebox cake recipe to use any flavor of Girl Scout cookies. You'll need one or two boxes of cookies and a bowl of homemade whipped cream. You can also include other fillings and toppings that complement the flavors of your cookies, such as fruit preserves, custard, pudding, caramel or chocolate sauce, and chopped nuts.
To make the cake, you'll layer your ingredients in a baking dish or pie plate. Alternate between layers of Girl Scout cookies, whipped cream, and any other fillings you want to include. When you're done, cover the dish in plastic wrap or place a lid on top, and pop it in the freezer overnight or for at least eight hours. Before serving, add fresh whipped cream to the top as well as any additional toppings of your choice.
Fun ways to customize a Girl Scout cookie icebox cake
Our tips for making a delicious icebox cake offer a lot of fun ways to experiment with different cookie flavors and ingredients. If you decide to use Thin Mint cookies, for instance, add 2 teaspoons of peppermint extract to the chocolate pudding and create layers of cookies, pudding, and whipped cream. After topping the cake with whipped cream, decorate it with mini chocolate chips, a drizzle of dark chocolate syrup, and some fresh mint leaves.
If you're making a Samoas ice box cake, add caramel sauce and coconut pudding in between the cookie and whipped cream layers, then top the cake with shredded sweetened coconut and drizzles of chocolate and caramel syrup. For a Tagalong cake, alternate layers of chocolate pudding, peanut butter pudding, and whipped cream with layers of Tagalong cookies. For your cake topping, cut up some more Tagalongs into small pieces or use peanut butter chips.
You can also use non-sandwich Girl Scout cookies like Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, or Trefoils to make a no-bake cookie crust for your cake. Blend about 20 to 25 cookies in a food processor or blender until they reach a sand-like consistency. Transfer this mixture to a bowl and stir in 8 tablespoons of melted butter. Press this mixture into the bottom of a greased baking dish to create a bottom crust, using the bottom of a glass to pack it tightly. Then, put the crust in the freezer for 20 minutes or so as you mix up the ingredients for your cake layers.