Turn Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie Into An Icebox Cake For A Tastier Dessert

Icebox cakes are simple, no-bake desserts perfect for summer. They are made with a ladyfinger or cookie crust and a pudding or custard filling, and are chilled in the freezer so that the layers soften and blend into a sliceable cake. One of the things that makes icebox cakes so unique is that there are nearly endless ways to customize them, including using your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

You can adapt your favorite icebox cake recipe to use any flavor of Girl Scout cookies. You'll need one or two boxes of cookies and a bowl of homemade whipped cream. You can also include other fillings and toppings that complement the flavors of your cookies, such as fruit preserves, custard, pudding, caramel or chocolate sauce, and chopped nuts.

To make the cake, you'll layer your ingredients in a baking dish or pie plate. Alternate between layers of Girl Scout cookies, whipped cream, and any other fillings you want to include. When you're done, cover the dish in plastic wrap or place a lid on top, and pop it in the freezer overnight or for at least eight hours. Before serving, add fresh whipped cream to the top as well as any additional toppings of your choice.