Make A Nostalgic No-Bake Pie Crust With An Easy Freezer Hack
There's nothing like a homemade no-bake pie to satisfy your sweet tooth with minimal effort. But, as any pie enthusiast will tell you, the crust can make or break your dessert. We've previously shared how you can make a no-bake pie crust using cookie dough, but for a crunchy and satisfying homemade pie crust with a nostalgic twist, try making a quick and simple Rice Krispies crust with just two ingredients and an easy freezer hack.
Why Rice Krispies? For one, the cereal's delicate crispiness is the perfect accompaniment to a smooth, creamy no-bake pie filling, providing a wonderful contrast in texture. Also, the lightly-sweet flavor of the cereal is incredible versatile, complementing just about any filling you pair with it. It's just sweet enough to not be cloying and just buttery enough to not be too heavy.
To make your homemade no-bake pie crust with Rice Krispies, simply melt butter or margarine in a saucepan and combine with Rice Krispies or any puffed rice cereal that sends you nostalgically back to your childhood. For chocolate pies, you can swap out the Rice Krispies with Cocoa Krispies or add chocolate chips along with the butter for an extra dose of chocolatey goodness. Stir the mixture until well combined and press into the bottom and sides of a pie dish. The best part? There's no need to wait for it to cool at room temperature. Simply cover the crust with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until set — this should take about 15 minutes.
What types of no-bake pies go best with a Rice Krispies crust?
Once your no-bake Rice Krispies pie crust is sufficiently set in the freezer, all that's left is choosing what pie filling you want. For the easiest, creamiest no-bake pie, simply combine yogurt and whipped topping. This effortless filling is light and airy, and it can be customized with whatever flavor of yogurt or whipped topping your heart desires. The pie's versatility also allows you to choose whichever extras you'd like, from chocolate shavings to sliced fruit. For a more decadent option, you can always go with a homemade chocolate cream pie. The decadent, rich flavors complement the light sweetness of the Rice Krispies quite well, with the crust's crunchiness adding a playful textural contrast to the chocolate cream pie's silky smooth consistency.
A no-bake pumpkin pie is sure to be a winner during colder months. For pies like this, you can add some warm, wintry spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to the Rice Krispies mixture when preparing the crust. This will make each and every bite all the more comforting. And if you're craving summertime flavors, a no-bake key lime or lemon meringue pie is guaranteed to satisfy. The tangy, zesty notes of the citrus are mellowed by the richness and sweetness of the Rice Krispies and butter, creating a flavor profile that's not overly acidic. Of course, with a Rice Krispies crust, the only limit is your imagination.