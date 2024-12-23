Make A Nostalgic No-Bake Pie Crust With An Easy Freezer Hack

There's nothing like a homemade no-bake pie to satisfy your sweet tooth with minimal effort. But, as any pie enthusiast will tell you, the crust can make or break your dessert. We've previously shared how you can make a no-bake pie crust using cookie dough, but for a crunchy and satisfying homemade pie crust with a nostalgic twist, try making a quick and simple Rice Krispies crust with just two ingredients and an easy freezer hack.

Why Rice Krispies? For one, the cereal's delicate crispiness is the perfect accompaniment to a smooth, creamy no-bake pie filling, providing a wonderful contrast in texture. Also, the lightly-sweet flavor of the cereal is incredible versatile, complementing just about any filling you pair with it. It's just sweet enough to not be cloying and just buttery enough to not be too heavy.

To make your homemade no-bake pie crust with Rice Krispies, simply melt butter or margarine in a saucepan and combine with Rice Krispies or any puffed rice cereal that sends you nostalgically back to your childhood. For chocolate pies, you can swap out the Rice Krispies with Cocoa Krispies or add chocolate chips along with the butter for an extra dose of chocolatey goodness. Stir the mixture until well combined and press into the bottom and sides of a pie dish. The best part? There's no need to wait for it to cool at room temperature. Simply cover the crust with plastic wrap and place in the freezer until set — this should take about 15 minutes.

