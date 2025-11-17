10 Best Non-Perishable Items To Donate To A Food Bank

With the cost of groceries skyrocketing, food insecurity remains a pressing issue in the U.S. In 2023, 13.5% of households were food insecure at some point during the year, according to the USDA Economic Research Service. That's around 18 million families struggling to put enough food on the table to support an active, healthy lifestyle. For those who have the privilege of a well-stocked kitchen, one of the most impactful ways to support others is by donating to a local food bank.

When a food bank receives donations, it ensures the items get distributed to those who need them the most. By simply picking up a handful of additional pantry staples during your weekly grocery shop, you could make a huge difference in someone's life, providing them with much-needed nourishment and stability. Donating to the food bank is also a great option when you have a surplus of non-perishable foods on hand — like after large gatherings and the holidays.

According to food bank guidance, items with a long shelf life are amongst the most in demand. Non-perishable, shelf-stable foods can be transported and stored easily, and since they won't go bad within a few days like many fresh foods, there's plenty of time to ensure they get into the right hands. Below are 10 fantastic food items to consider donating, and if you're unsure where you can go to help, use this handy Feeding America tool to find your local food bank.