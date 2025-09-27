The Nut Butter That Matches Peanut Butter On Protein But Has Twice The Fiber
Despite the plethora of nut butter options out there, it's hard to switch from peanut butter. The spread has a nostalgic taste that will always be beloved, along with a protein-rich and healthy fat makeup. However, if you're aiming for a nut butter with a bit more fiber, give almond butter a try.
The pros and cons of peanut butter versus almond butter are continuously being weighed, so you can't really go wrong with either choice. They have a comparable protein content and roughly the same amount of calories; but, when it comes to fiber, almond butter beats peanut butter. A serving of almond butter (two tablespoons) has around 3.3 grams of fiber, whereas peanut butter has half that amount. There seems to be a trend focused on consuming as much protein as possible, but fiber is an underrated nutrient that's finally getting its time in the spotlight — and almond butter is a delicious way to ensure you get enough.
Alongside being a fiber-rich nut butter, the spread also has peanut renditions beat when it comes to nutrients like vitamin E, copper, and magnesium. Best of all, almond butter's taste offers more depth than peanut butter, making it a top replacement for popular condiment. You can smear it on toast, stir it with olive oil and vinegar to make a nutty salad dressing, and so much more.
Elevate any dish with a dollop of almond butter
There are endless uses for almond butter, with its buttery and toasty flavor bringing a special flair to any recipe imaginable. Spreading it onto toast or a bagel with jam or sliced bananas gives a classic breakfast a more grown-up taste. But, that's not the only breakfast where the spread shines. Almond butter's nuttiness is perfect for oatmeal. Its grittiness adds an interesting texture to banana bread overnight oats, while smooth and creamy varieties are perfect for bright, mixed berry oats.
One of almond butter's best uses is in desserts. The richness of the spread offers a warm and earthy complexity to even the simplest of treats. It can be swapped out for peanut butter to make almond butter cookies, folded into a batter to elevate pumpkin bread, or even whipped into a velvety dark chocolate and sea salt fudge.
There are several almond butter brands that don't add sugar into their products, making them ideal for savory applications, too. The slight bitterness of unsweetened versions taste delicious in a tempeh and vegetable recipe or even beef and udon noodle stir-fry, as umami is deepened. Alternatively, use it as a base for satay sauce or mix almond butter with tamari, soy sauce, and chili oil to make a bold marinade for meat.