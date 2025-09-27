The Nut Butter That Matches Peanut Butter On Protein But Has Twice The Fiber

Despite the plethora of nut butter options out there, it's hard to switch from peanut butter. The spread has a nostalgic taste that will always be beloved, along with a protein-rich and healthy fat makeup. However, if you're aiming for a nut butter with a bit more fiber, give almond butter a try.

The pros and cons of peanut butter versus almond butter are continuously being weighed, so you can't really go wrong with either choice. They have a comparable protein content and roughly the same amount of calories; but, when it comes to fiber, almond butter beats peanut butter. A serving of almond butter (two tablespoons) has around 3.3 grams of fiber, whereas peanut butter has half that amount. There seems to be a trend focused on consuming as much protein as possible, but fiber is an underrated nutrient that's finally getting its time in the spotlight — and almond butter is a delicious way to ensure you get enough.

Alongside being a fiber-rich nut butter, the spread also has peanut renditions beat when it comes to nutrients like vitamin E, copper, and magnesium. Best of all, almond butter's taste offers more depth than peanut butter, making it a top replacement for popular condiment. You can smear it on toast, stir it with olive oil and vinegar to make a nutty salad dressing, and so much more.