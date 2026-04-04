The Trader Joe's Bread That's So Good It Tastes Like A Cinnamon Roll
Store-bought sliced bread is a modern miracle that has expanded from classic white bread to all different flavors. And cinnamon raisin bread is a favorite that many brands have made part of their permanent repertoire. We sampled 7 store-bought cinnamon raisin breads, ranking them according to balanced sweetness, cinnamon flavor, and texture. And Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread landed in first place, with a texture and flavor that takes it into the dessert realm.
Where other high-ranking competitors had a more subtle sweetness and a heartier chew to the crumb, Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread was soft, very sweet, and decadently moist. Each slice was the perfect thickness and contained just the right amount of luscious, rich cinnamon sugar swirls and pops of juicy raisins for a balanced bite of sweet, cinnamony, fruity goodness. The supple, moist texture is one of the things we loved most about it because, coupled with the sweetness, it really felt like you're biting into a cinnamon roll. However, according to Trader Joe's website, toasting them will firm them up and accentuate their sugar cinnamon profile while also making them into sturdier, crispy conduits for all kinds of spreads or even just a slather of butter. Plus, as a private label, Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread is fairly moderately priced. It's certainly cheaper than our second-place ranking, When Pigs Fly.
More reviews for TJ's cinnamon raisin bread
In a comparison between TJ's cinnamon raisin bread and Pepperidge Farm swirl cinnamon raisin bread — our third place pick — on Reddit, customers thought Trader Joe's bread was gooey and moist. One Redditor wrote, "The Trader Joe's [bread] goes all out with butter, eggs, and whole milk which makes the bread way more rich." We certainly agree. And the gooey swirls and plump raisins will hold up even if you toast the bread.
Many TikTok videos and Reddit posts also feature the many ways customers enjoy a slice of the cinnamon raisin bread, and we're taking notes! Trader Joe's is known for some pretty delicious spreads as well as stellar seasonal lineups, all with products that will pair beautifully with. The spicy, sweet notes of cinnamon raisin will always taste good with a tangy, cheesy spread like cream cheese or farmer's cheese. For a fall-inspired treat, Trader Joe's latest 2025 apple pie spread would be a great addition to toasted cinnamon raisin bread.
You could even swap cinnamon raisin bread with another Trader Joe's favorite cinnamon swirl bread for your next batch of French toast. Believe it or not, Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread took a very mid-ranking when compared to other types of bread under the TJ's label. So, if you're in the mood for some savory bread, the Everything Ciabatta rolls and olive fougasse are our top picks.