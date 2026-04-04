The Trader Joe's Bread That's So Good It Tastes Like A Cinnamon Roll

Store-bought sliced bread is a modern miracle that has expanded from classic white bread to all different flavors. And cinnamon raisin bread is a favorite that many brands have made part of their permanent repertoire. We sampled 7 store-bought cinnamon raisin breads, ranking them according to balanced sweetness, cinnamon flavor, and texture. And Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread landed in first place, with a texture and flavor that takes it into the dessert realm.

Where other high-ranking competitors had a more subtle sweetness and a heartier chew to the crumb, Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread was soft, very sweet, and decadently moist. Each slice was the perfect thickness and contained just the right amount of luscious, rich cinnamon sugar swirls and pops of juicy raisins for a balanced bite of sweet, cinnamony, fruity goodness. The supple, moist texture is one of the things we loved most about it because, coupled with the sweetness, it really felt like you're biting into a cinnamon roll. However, according to Trader Joe's website, toasting them will firm them up and accentuate their sugar cinnamon profile while also making them into sturdier, crispy conduits for all kinds of spreads or even just a slather of butter. Plus, as a private label, Trader Joe's cinnamon raisin bread is fairly moderately priced. It's certainly cheaper than our second-place ranking, When Pigs Fly.