These 20 Restaurant Chains Offer Free Drink Refills

Imagine a bottomless cup of the best coffee paired with your favorite pie. Yours to partake of at your leisure, relishing every tasty mouthful. And there's nothing better than a fizzy fountain drink with a burger and fries, until that is, there is another one to take its place and it's free. Free refills, whether they be coffee, tea, or soda, are very much a part of American dining culture. One that many may be taking for granted.

Some restaurants are using a nearly 600% markup on items, as reported by Parade. Some of the most commonly marked-up foods include pasta, potatoes, guacamole, pizza toppings, and coffee. Restaurant fountain sodas can sell for up to 20 times their wholesale costs, according to SFGate. Frank Klein, a national restaurant consultant, told the outlet, "A cup of tea in a nice sit-down restaurant goes for $2.25 to $3.25, whereas the tea bag costs no more than 35 cents." Now, compared to what you pay, don't you feel more entitled to the "free" refill?

Most of the time consumers dismiss the price of soda, coffee, and tea, until they're expected to pay for a refill. And that can be quite shocking to see on the bill! So, in order to get the most of your dining-out dollars, we've compiled a list of popular restaurant chains that still offer free refills on some of their drinks.