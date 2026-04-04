These 20 Restaurant Chains Offer Free Drink Refills
Imagine a bottomless cup of the best coffee paired with your favorite pie. Yours to partake of at your leisure, relishing every tasty mouthful. And there's nothing better than a fizzy fountain drink with a burger and fries, until that is, there is another one to take its place and it's free. Free refills, whether they be coffee, tea, or soda, are very much a part of American dining culture. One that many may be taking for granted.
Some restaurants are using a nearly 600% markup on items, as reported by Parade. Some of the most commonly marked-up foods include pasta, potatoes, guacamole, pizza toppings, and coffee. Restaurant fountain sodas can sell for up to 20 times their wholesale costs, according to SFGate. Frank Klein, a national restaurant consultant, told the outlet, "A cup of tea in a nice sit-down restaurant goes for $2.25 to $3.25, whereas the tea bag costs no more than 35 cents." Now, compared to what you pay, don't you feel more entitled to the "free" refill?
Most of the time consumers dismiss the price of soda, coffee, and tea, until they're expected to pay for a refill. And that can be quite shocking to see on the bill! So, in order to get the most of your dining-out dollars, we've compiled a list of popular restaurant chains that still offer free refills on some of their drinks.
Denny's
Denny's started as Danny's Donut's back in the early '50s. But by the early '60s, the restaurant as we know it today had made a grand slam. So much so that by 1967, Denny's was an international sensation. And to this day America's Diner is still serving up your Moons over my Hammy with a bottomless cup of coffee.
Not in the mood for breakfast? Pair up some late-night onion rings with a refreshing classic Coca-Cola that won't stop until you do. Denny's offers free refills on coffee and available Coke products with initial purchase when you eat in-store at any of its diners in the United States.
Starbucks
Starbucks is the perfect place for a casual meeting or a quiet corner in which to indulge in some light reading. And whether it's a flaky croissant or hot breakfast sandwich that you choose to feed your respite, know that you can get endless refills on certain coffees and teas while in the cafe.
During the same visit you purchase your initial drink enjoy free refills on hot or iced brewed coffee and tea. And you can make them taste exactly how you like now that the condiment bar is back in action.
TGI Fridays
When every day is Friday, what else could you possibly want? Maybe a $5 happy hour. Or possibly $0.50 wings on Monday. And go ahead and get those wings extra hot because you will have your choice of unending thirst quenchers.
While dining at Friday's, you can enjoy an unlimited amount of Coke, Diet Coke, Minute Maid, Dr Pepper, vitaminwater, Gold Peak Tea, hot tea, or coffee during your visit. Eat Bold, feel good, and celebrate more when your glass is always full.
Red Lobster
There was a time when you could enjoy endless crab legs at Red Lobster; sadly, that has been retired. But Red Lobster does still offer complimentary refills on lemonade, soft drinks, coffee, hot tea, and iced tea.
Whether you are nibbling on yet another Cheddar Bay biscuit, getting claws deep in a seafood boil, or enjoying an indulgent bite of the Chocolate Wave, you'll have plenty of options to quench your thirst during your visit. Check your local restaurant to see what Pepsi products, lemonades, and iced teas are available near you.
Cheesecake Factory
There are over 30 categories on the Cheesecake Factory menu. Bowls, plates, flatbreads, glamburgers, and pasta are just a few tiers awaiting to tempt your taste buds on the iconically large menu. And while you're scouring the pages and munching on your brown bread, feel free to sip away on any of the available Coca-Cola products.
Don't worry, your epic journey will be refreshing throughout, as soft drink refills are always complimentary during your visit. So, do take your time to find the perfect dessert. The Cheesecake Factory bakery makes over 50 different kinds of cheesecake and baked goods. It's going to take a minute.
Longhorn Steakhouse
Longhorn Steakhouse should, and does, grill up some great steaks. But the Longhorn menu has so much more than steak that is super tasty. The strawberry salad is fantastic! The salmon is beyond amazing. And the ribs, so tender and well-spiced. It seems it only makes sense that a place that offers so many great tastes extend that courtesy to its free refill beverages as well.
When you're dining in at Longhorn, you can enjoy free refills on your favorite sodas and coffee. But you can also get free refills on the lemonades and teas, which may be available in different flavors,
Cracker Barrel
So many people gravitate to Cracker Barrel for so many reasons — breakfast for dinner, a break from a long road trip, or a big group of people needing a place to please all their particular tastes. And whether you are enjoying Uncle Herschel's Favorite at 7 p.m. or delighting in Saturday's downhome deal on pork chops, you won't be left wanting for the perfect beverage to wash down every bite.
At Cracker Barrel you can depend on bottomless refills of your favorite Coke products, along with Dr Pepper and Seagram's Ginger Ale. The same generosity is also given to the fresh-brewed coffee, iced tea, Twining's hot tea, and old-fashioned lemonade.
Olive Garden
You just can't beat the unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks offering at Olive Garden; it's a fan favorite and probably always will be. And just like those great options, you can also get free refills on sodas, iced tea, and lemonade.
Maybe you want to get crazy and experience the Tour of Italy. Skip around some scampi (shrimp or chicken). You might even create your own adventure ... of pasta. But no matter where you go, Olive Garden's staff will be there with a tall, fizzy glass of soda to make sure you stay hydrated while you dine in.
Red Robin
Red Robin offers an enormous selection of bottomless taste sensations. Not only can you get free refills on numerous sides, like the famous steak fries, but you can also get a bottomless supply of many refreshing beverages.
The Robin doesn't just give you free dine-in refills on fountain sodas, which includes your normal Coke products, Barq's root beer, Dr Pepper, and Fanta. But you can also get sweet, unsweetened, peach, or raspberry fresh-brewed tea. You can choose to get limeade, flavored lemonades, dirty sodas (which are topped with cold foam), and a new drink called the Tropical Dragon Fruit Sparkler. You may need to look at the menu before you go.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
People flock to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for the popular chicken tenders for good reason. But many may not know that the same hospitality that goes into the large portions is also used to dole out a whole host of beverage refills.
At Cheddar's you have your choice of Cokes, Dr Peppers (diet and regular), Barq's, and Fanta, but you can also choose from handcrafted lemonades and fresh-brewed tea in a variety of flavors. And of course, if you want coffee, you're going to get all the coffee you want brought to your table again and again. It goes great with the Monte Cristo.
Texas Roadhouse
You may not need a reason other than Texas Roadhouse's fresh bread and honey cinnamon butter to saddle up to a table, but you're going to get one. Have you had the cactus blossom or tater skins? Those are also worthy of your time and very popular menu items.
And while you are enjoying your meal, enjoy your coffee, fountain drink, lemonade, and iced tea to the full extent. The lemonades come in blue crush, wild strawberry, and red raspberry, while the teas are offered in regular, peach, and raspberry flavors. The refills are free. Get your money's worth.
Five Guys
Five Guys has a pretty simple menu, which does not give enough credit to the amazing grub that comes out of the kitchen. The burgers are the things dreams are made of. And what more can you ask for than a small order of the iconic french fries that comes packaged inside a brown bag full of more fries? Because that's how these guys roll.
And there is nothing better to wash all of that salty, savory goodness down with other than an ample supply of soda. So, while dining in the store, feel free (because the refills are) to enjoy as much of your fountain soda of choice.
Friendly's
While Friendly's offers such iconic options as the mac & cheeseburger and SuperMelts, it really wouldn't be living up to its name if the staff let you go thirsty. And you don't have to worry about that here. While visiting the store, you will have an endless supply of a variety of beverages.
There are iced teas — regular, raspberry, and mango — served bottomless. You can also choose free refills on Coca-Cola favorites, Barq's root beer, and Fanta orange. And if you're still thirsty on your way out the door, maybe double back and grab a Fribble for the road.
Chili's
When you get the craving for some baby back, baby back, baby back ribs, you go to Chili's. Of course, you won't fully enjoy those juicy hunks of meat without a fistful of napkins and an ice-cold beverage that's never empty. No problem.
Tea, lemonade, soda, and coffee are always served up with free refills while you're dining. Chili's even gives you the option to play around with your beverage flavors. Get your tea mixed with lemonade and enjoy some mango or raspberry flair. And if you're looking to jazz up your lemonade, make that sour a little sweeter with some strawberry. If you want something from the fountain, there are plenty of Coke favorites to choose from.
Chick-fil-a
Eat more chicken and enjoy free refills at Chick-fil-A when you purchase a drink or dine-in meal. Those refills are good on all soda, tea, and lemonade. And you know Chick-fil-A has some great lemonade!
In days to come you may even get one of those refills in a reusable cup. In September of 2025, in order to help keep the planet clean and eliminate some waste, Chick-fil-A started testing a reusable cup program in some of its Northern California locations. So be on the lookout as the effort possibly moves east.
Sonny's BBQ
Sonny's BBQ has a lot to offer, from the seasonal menu to the pitmaster favorites. You can feed a group of any size with lunch plates, by-the-pound options, and family meals. And when dining in the restaurant, you can also enjoy an endless amount of fountain drinks in a variety of flavors.
Sonny's offers free refills on favorite Coke products like Coke Zero and Sprite. But even more choices, like Hi-C pink lemonade, Pibb Xtra, Barq's, and Fanta, are also available. It's an all-around mouthwatering venture when you get your Q on at Sonny's.
McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli doesn't just have giant spuds waiting for you to customize; it also has giant portions of its famous tea, lemonade, and more. Because whether you get iced tea, coffee, or a soda, your cup has no metaphorical bottom. When dining in-store, get as many refills as you want.
McAlister's serves Coke products, both regular and diet Dr Pepper, Barq's, and Hi-C. Bonus: you can create your own flavor sensation, just like with the spuds, by adding a shot of real fruit puree. The puree is available in strawberry, peach, blue raspberry, and black cherry.
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's was the first Asian culinary brand to be recognized for both honoring and celebrating wok cooking. And the style P.F. Chang's performs certainly offers a special experience both visually and palatably. But there is something else the restaurant should be recognized for, and that is the free refills on its signature refreshers.
Not only can you get unlimited refills on fountain drink Coke products, but you can now get as many refills as you want on the strawberry cucumber limeade, peach boba breeze, and pomegranate lemonade refreshers. Not many brands offer free rounds of specialty items, which is just another reason to enjoy the most P.F. Chang's has to offer.
Taco Bell
If you've ever made a run for the border, you know Mountain Dew Baja Blast all too well. But did you know that while you are dining at your Taco Bell, you can get as much of that Baja blasted your way as you want? That's right. Not only does Taco Bell offer free drink refills on its most famous and favorite Pepsi products, but it also takes credit for the concept!
In 1988, thanks to the leadership and ingenuity of John Martin, Taco Bell started offering free refills and a $0.59 menu, which is said to have been revolutionary in the industry. Whether that is completely true doesn't really matter. The generosity serves both Taco Bell and its customers well.
Firehouse Subs
It's been getting even hotter up in the Firehouse Subs since fans brought back the hot sauce bar by popular demand. Customers can once again customize and spice up their favorite sub with the choice of 13 unique hot sauces. Of course, as any good firehouse has, there will be plenty of things available to extinguish even the hottest fire.
Using the Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in-store, customers can choose from over 100 different flavors. And whatever you choose to quench your thirst, know you can go back for more and more — as much as you want, really, with free refills.