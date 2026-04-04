Can You Actually Get Married Inside A Costco?

Whether your meet-cute happened in a store aisle or your relationship blossomed during regular runs to Costco, some couples have taken their love for the brand to the next level. In 2014, Meredith and Robert Bonilla proved that it is possible to get married inside a Costco. After meeting in Costco's freezer section, the Bonillas later received permission from headquarters and hosted a ceremony with around 200 guests. Wooden pallets were used to create an altar, and poinsettias helped transform the space.

Other couples have contacted their local general store managers to arrange nuptials. Margot Schein and Julian Parris wed inside the Mission Valley Costco in San Diego, where they had their first date. "We technically met online, but I only messaged him because he had Costco in his profile," Schein told NBC San Diego. Costco employees created a wedding space near the checkout area. "They set up chairs for our family and friends and decorated the whole area with rose petals," Schein explained to Today. After the ceremony, the couple received Costco name tags while guests enjoyed one-layer white cake. Store employees presented the newlyweds with a champagne bottle taken from a store display.

In Australia, another couple said their vows inside a Costco store and celebrated with pizza, hot dogs, and meat pies from the food court. "Where else can I get married to the one I love, in the place that I love, surrounded by the people I love?" the bride told 9News.