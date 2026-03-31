The Best (And Worst) Culver's Soups, According To Reviews

Some people call Culver's the In-N-Out of the Midwest, and while its flagship butterburger is delicious, it's much more than an American burger chain. Where Culver's really shines is in its seafood range and diverse selection of sides. You won't find quality North Atlantic cod for a better price somewhere else, and you definitely won't have the option of pairing it with soup. Sounds like an odd combination, huh? Well, it's not when it comes to Culver's soups, which are pretty darn good.

Its menu offers several options, from classics like chicken noodle soup and broccoli cheese soup to seasonal, limited-time varieties like Baja chicken enchilada. Soup definitely isn't what comes to mind when you think of fast food, but at Culver's, they make up nearly half the available sides. With so much menu real estate, I was curious to know which were worth buying and which were worth skipping. So to find the best and worst Culver's soups, I decided to scour review sites and see what people had to say.