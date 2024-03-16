19 Chicken Soup Recipes You're Sure To Love

For many people, chicken soup evokes feelings of nostalgia in every cozy spoonful. Whether it was the go-to meal your mother made when you were feeling ill or it's now your favorite dinner in the winter months, this nourishing soup gets a lot of love. While you may have a classic recipe that you repeat time after time, there's always room for experimentation in your chicken soup repertoire. After all, the only requirement is that it be a soup containing chicken, which leaves plenty of options to play around with the rest.

To help expand your chicken soup recipe collection, we've assembled our favorite versions from Tasting Table recipe developers. Classic styles with noodles and vegetables are well-represented, alongside creative tweaks with tortellini and gnocchi. The selection includes international takes on the traditional soup, such as Vietnamese pho, Thai tom kha, and Filipino tinola. Pick up a whole chicken or a couple of cartons of stock and a pack of chicken thighs, and try your hand at one of these hearty chicken soup variations.