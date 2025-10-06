The Worst Fast Food Soup We Tried Is A Watery Mess

The easy convenience of ready-made soup ordered from fast food establishments means you can make the most of your lunch break. Yet a decent soup recipe should offer spoonfuls of satisfying comfort that can help ward off hunger pangs until the next meal, not leave you wishing you had placed an entirely different order. Unfortunately, after sampling over a dozen soups sold at fast food restaurants, one soup was a clear disappointment. After digging into the potato soup sold at Culver's, we were left regretting our choices.

Culver's offers a rotating menu of soup options, including the promising George's chili. After settling upon a potato soup with bacon, we had expected a savory recipe that was thick and creamy. However, this watery sadness seemed like the cooks forgot to fully blend chicken stock and heavy cream and instead haphazardly dumped ingredients into a pot. Though tender chunks of potatoes were found floating in this soup, there wasn't enough to make up for the thin recipe. To add insult to injury, fake bacon tossed into this soup made us crave a meatier dish that could have offered more flavor and bite. Whatever was used in this soup recipe reminded us of fabricated smoke more than anything that could have been cooked over a fire.