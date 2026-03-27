This May Be The Worst Spot For Your Paper Towel Holder (Even If It Clears Up Space)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Space on your kitchen counters is at such a premium. From storage space for tools and supplies to room for cooking and cleaning, not to mention wanting to avoid clutter and maybe even decorate a little, it's no wonder we're always on the lookout for organization hacks to create more counter space. But sometimes, a hack is just not worth the downsides, and it's important to know which solutions work and don't work for your kitchen.

Certain ideas around placing your paper towel rack are a perfect example. A paper towel roll and its holder can take up a significant amount of counter space, so you may want to think about alternative options. For some, it feels like a lightbulb moment to realize you can install the rack inside of a cabinet, but take the time to consider what this will look like day to day before you get your tools. Positioning your paper towels inside a cabinet can create new storage problems and even contribute to faster wear and tear of that cabinet.

Cabinet space is as precious as counter space, and you likely spend just as much energy organizing your kitchen cabinets as your counters to fit all your staples in an orderly fashion. Installing a paper-towel rack means sacrificing likely an entire shelf of a cabinet. Think of all the things you could store on that shelf, and where you'd put them instead. Can you afford to give up that much space?