If you're seeking an authentic Italian meal, this is unlikely to be your first stop. But if you're seeking a glimpse into an uber-American take on Italian cuisine, then there's no better place to start than an Olive Garden near you. Of all the well-known facts about the popular chain restaurant, the most peculiar are its steadfast refusal to add salt while boiling pasta, and never serving its pasta al dente.

While nonna wouldn't approve of OG's cooking methods, she would be completely on board with its approach to ensuring customers stuff themselves to the brink of a food coma. Since it first fired up its burners nearly five decades ago, it's focused on delivering great value for money. From sending out unlimited bread, soups, and salads to keep hungry customers from turning hangry to introducing unlimited bowls of pasta, it has developed a reputation for marrying American quick-service ethos with Italian hospitality and generosity.

The chain, which has nearly 950 outlets in America, has big plans for 2026 — plans that will impact what, where, and how much you eat. Here, then, are the biggest changes you'll notice at Olive Garden in 2026.