Why Pappardelle Makes A Perfect Pasta Partner For Pot Roast

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If you like a hearty pasta, then you're in the right place — or, maybe you're Tuscany. The heralded Italian culinary region is known for its rustic pastas, and at the center of these dishes is often pappardelle. Pappardelle is a broad, flat, ribbon-cut pasta. Unlike other ribbon pastas, such as fettuccine or linguine, pappardelle boasts the unique advantage of toothy broadness, which helps evenly distribute sauces for a top-tier mouthfeel. Its substantial width (two to three centimeters) makes pappardelle a prime candidate for clinging to hearty sauces — which is why the pasta shape is often served alongside rich, meaty bolognese and ragus.

Forma Pasta in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, for instance, serves a knockout pappardelle bolognese with ground beef ragu, and here at Tasting Table, we also opt for the pasta shape to make our pappardelle al ragù recipe with ground veal and pork. But, for the ultimate pappardelle ragu, we recommend giving pot roast a try.

Leftover pot roast is the overlooked superstar for making a knockout ragu pasta. Using the pot roast from last night's dinner instead of ground beef makes a sustainable way to minimize food waste. Plus, pot roast's toothy texture and slow-cooked tenderness naturally bode well for ragu's preparation. Meanwhile, the shredded beef can cling to every broad pappardelle strand. Pot roast is also generally a budget-friendly cut, making pot roast ragu the perfect dish for impressive pasta nights on a dime, or feeding a crowd at a dinner party.