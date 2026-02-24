You Should Be Using Leftover Pot Roast For Delicious Ragu Pasta (Thanks, Ree Drummond)

If you've recently cooked up one of your favorite roast recipes, there's a good chance that you may have some left over. And while you could simply heat it back up in the microwave or go the extra mile and pop it into the oven, Ree Drummond has a better idea, especially if you smoked it perfectly from start to finish: Use leftover pot roast as a ground beef swap in ragu pasta. It's not only a great way to prevent food waste, but also a cheap solution for your next meal — or two.

Similar to pot roast, ragu is a meaty, slow-cooked sauce that gets served atop pasta. While ground beef may be the most common meat, pork or veal can also be used. And, as noted by Drummond, pot roast has a texture that holds up well. In an Instagram video shared by the Food Network, Drummond tells viewers to chop their roast into small pieces and sear it in a pot with some olive oil before adding other ingredients.

In her ragu recipe, Drummond includes sliced leeks, diced carrots, sliced garlic, chopped rosemary, and oregano leaves, which create a "hearty, rich, and wonderful" flavor. She then adds tomato paste, wine, beef, stock, and bay leaves before allowing it to simmer for a couple of hours. Once cooked, Drummonds opts for pappardelle al ragu, topping her noodles with the finished ragu and adding some parmesan and basil to finish. "That's my dream dinner right there," she declares.