Jimmy Buffett Included This Florida Morgue-Turned-Bar In A Hit Song

Jimmy Buffett loved to weave his love of food, drink, and the spots that served them up with good vibes into his songs. Few musicians have made a bigger mark in the food world than Jimmy Buffett, when you think about it — look at his mega-hit "Margaritaville" and the entire chain of restaurants it spawned. Then there's the classic "Cheeseburger in Paradise" song about a real restaurant where Buffett loved the burgers, which again led to the singer launching his own Cheeseburger in Paradise eatery chain (all locations are now sadly closed). Even the most casual fans can hum those tunes, but there's another Buffett banger that should be on your radar, and it includes yet another real destination you can visit.

In 1985, Buffett released an album called "Last Mango in Paris" — yes, a play on the 1972 movie "Last Tango in Paris." The title track opens with the lines, "I went down to Captain Tony's to get out of the heat, then I heard a voice call out to me, 'Son, come have a seat.'" If you'd like to take a seat at Captain Tony's, too, get on a flight to Key West.

Capt. Tony's Saloon is a Key West institution, its building serving many purposes since 1851. It has its own specific history with Jimmy Buffett, too: The star got his start there, playing shows in the 1970s. He likely felt eternally bonded with this bar, then, enough to immortalize it in his music.