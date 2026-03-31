The Worst Nonalcoholic Dark Beer On The Market Is A Failed Guinness Alternative
Just because you're off the sauce doesn't mean your social life needs to take a hit. The NA (non-alcoholic) drinks industry has blossomed with a range of beverages to offer to teetotalers, and major brands are producing nonalcoholic beers that are delighting customers. One of our writers sampled 10 non-alcoholic dark beers and ranked them so that the next time you're wanting to pair an alcohol-free beverage with a burger, you know exactly which one to grab — and which one to stay away from. Though Gruvi's Mocha Moment Nitro Stout is packaged in an eye-catching can, the NA nitro fell to the bottom of the list.
The idea of Gruvi's Mocha Moment Nitro Stout holds promise. A frothy nitrogen pour like Guinness 0, roasted complexity, and a creamy head sounds like a winner. Unfortunately, from the moment the tab is cracked open, this can offers little to write home about. The aroma is hardly detectable, and the first sip is thin and flavorless. Our writer could not locate any notes of promised chocolate or coffee and would certainly not be serving pints of the stuff at a backyard party.
Opinions of divided drinkers
Since Gruvi's Mocha Moment Nitro Stout contains lactose and ingredients like barley, wheat, and oats, those with certain food sensitivities will have to make choices. Reviewers have noted roasted malt aromas and a milk chocolate flavor but have found that the complexity a typical stout offers is largely absent. Some have described a watery composition yet have appreciated the flavor. "Good initial appearance from the aggressive pour but does not hold up," wrote a reviewer on Beer Advocate. Though mocha is included in the name, the brew doesn't contain caffeine.
Plenty of drinkers have praised the stout, however, applauding its smooth finish and labeling the tasty profile as the best NA stout they've tried. "Tastes like a good stout and doesn't taste watered down like many NA beers do," wrote one Gruvi customer. Should you try it and find the taste isn't to your liking, you can invite the stout to the table and use it to make sourdough, as some customers have said the ingredient lends a "really good flavor" to recipes.