Just because you're off the sauce doesn't mean your social life needs to take a hit. The NA (non-alcoholic) drinks industry has blossomed with a range of beverages to offer to teetotalers, and major brands are producing nonalcoholic beers that are delighting customers. One of our writers sampled 10 non-alcoholic dark beers and ranked them so that the next time you're wanting to pair an alcohol-free beverage with a burger, you know exactly which one to grab — and which one to stay away from. Though Gruvi's Mocha Moment Nitro Stout is packaged in an eye-catching can, the NA nitro fell to the bottom of the list.

The idea of Gruvi's Mocha Moment Nitro Stout holds promise. A frothy nitrogen pour like Guinness 0, roasted complexity, and a creamy head sounds like a winner. Unfortunately, from the moment the tab is cracked open, this can offers little to write home about. The aroma is hardly detectable, and the first sip is thin and flavorless. Our writer could not locate any notes of promised chocolate or coffee and would certainly not be serving pints of the stuff at a backyard party.