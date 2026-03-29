Martha Stewart 2-Ingredient Sorbet Spritzer Tastes Like Spring In A Cup

Even a simple idea can seem glamorous when properly executed. Martha Stewart has encouraged home hosts to look for easy ways to upgrade parties, and her simple sorbet spritzer is no different. Using just two ingredients, Stewart concocts a drink that brings both a dash of color and refreshing taste to tête-à-têtes and larger affairs.

As shared in an Instagram post, Stewart outlines a straightforward recipe that involves pouring dry sparkling wine on top of sorbet that has been scooped into a wine or coupe glass. The post reads: "As it melts, it will make your glass, your night, and possibly your whole next year just a little sweeter."

This sparkling sorbet spritzer can be prepared by a host, or offered as part of a DIY drink station that turns this easy-to-make recipe into an interactive one. Guests can customize their drinks using different sorbet flavors and sparkling beverages. A pink Champagne results in a more vibrant and berry-forward drink, whereas a crisp, white Crémant keeps colours bright and flavors fresh. The spritzer recipe can also be made with alcohol-free sparkling wines.