Martha Stewart 2-Ingredient Sorbet Spritzer Tastes Like Spring In A Cup
Even a simple idea can seem glamorous when properly executed. Martha Stewart has encouraged home hosts to look for easy ways to upgrade parties, and her simple sorbet spritzer is no different. Using just two ingredients, Stewart concocts a drink that brings both a dash of color and refreshing taste to tête-à-têtes and larger affairs.
As shared in an Instagram post, Stewart outlines a straightforward recipe that involves pouring dry sparkling wine on top of sorbet that has been scooped into a wine or coupe glass. The post reads: "As it melts, it will make your glass, your night, and possibly your whole next year just a little sweeter."
This sparkling sorbet spritzer can be prepared by a host, or offered as part of a DIY drink station that turns this easy-to-make recipe into an interactive one. Guests can customize their drinks using different sorbet flavors and sparkling beverages. A pink Champagne results in a more vibrant and berry-forward drink, whereas a crisp, white Crémant keeps colours bright and flavors fresh. The spritzer recipe can also be made with alcohol-free sparkling wines.
A presentation that encourages celebration
For ambitious hosts, an easy mango sorbet can be made in advance, but store-bought sorbets can be equally dressed up with dry Cava or Prosecco. Although you can, there's also no need to pop open an expensive Champagne for this cocktail. For those wanting an even boozier version, a quick splash of a fruit liqueur (think: elderflower options or berry-rich Chambord) can be splashed into glasses, before pouring in the sparkling wine. The sorbet will melt into the added ingredients, and the result will be noticeably more layered than the original version.
The colors of the sorbet flavors — deep crimson from blood orange, rosy pink from raspberry, or bright orange from mango — make this recipe look impressive, with little effort on the host's part. Pretty as the simple sorbet spritzer is, presentation can be made even more beautiful with thoughtful touches and garnishes. For example, glasses can be chilled in the freezer before guests arrive to ensure crisp sips, and ready-to-use ingredients can be set out for quick additions. Fresh mint or rosemary sprigs, citrus wheels, and even frozen (or fresh) berries can all dress this drink up. Though two ingredients are all you need to make Martha Stewart's sparkling sorbet spritzer, the upgrades are endless for special occasions that call for added flair.