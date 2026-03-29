Gordon Ramsay's Easy Dough Trick For Bakery-Level Quiche
There is a lot to love about quiche — scrambled eggs' very grown-up sibling. It's an incredibly versatile dish, as there are many quiche recipes worth making, and it always captivates the attention of everyone at your brunch table. However, that crust — particularly shaping it to the size of your pan — can be tough, leaving you with edges that are draped over and need to be haphazardly trimmed before you can bake it ... until now.
Gordon Ramsay has a fun tip for making bakery-level quiche at home and solving all of your crust-sizing woes. In a video shared to his YouTube channel, he recommends leaving the crust hanging over the sides of the tin rather than trimming it before it goes into the oven. Then, once your pastry has come out of the oven, you can use the side of a knife to gently chisel away the pastry, giving you the perfect fluted edge. This trick works best in a quiche pan or tart tin, which has high sides. Not only is it easy to flake away any extra pastry, but when you go to slice the quiche, you'll get deep, defined edges, making your piece look as good as it tastes.
Other tips for a tasty quiche crust
As avid pie bakers and pastry enthusiasts, Tasting Table has tons of tips to share for getting the perfect shape for your quiche (or pie) crust. For one, always flip your quiche tin (or pie pan) over and use it as a guide for your crust. That way, you'll get a good approximation of how much you need to roll the dough out. Since pie crust can be fragile, it's also important to roll out your dough evenly (rotating it often as you're working) and not focus on one spot too much. Otherwise, you'll risk the tin breaking through in some areas and your crust coming out underbaked in others.
You can take your pie crust to the next level by experimenting with different flours and seasonings as well. Try adding whole wheat flour to a veggie quiche crust, as the nutty notes of the flour play well with hearty veggies. You can also add different herbs and seasonings to your pie crust depending on how you flavor your quiche. Herbs de Provence is a very versatile option that goes well with a basic cheese quiche, while a butternut squash and bacon quiche would go really well with a rosemary- or thyme-flavored crust.