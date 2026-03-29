Gordon Ramsay's Easy Dough Trick For Bakery-Level Quiche

There is a lot to love about quiche — scrambled eggs' very grown-up sibling. It's an incredibly versatile dish, as there are many quiche recipes worth making, and it always captivates the attention of everyone at your brunch table. However, that crust — particularly shaping it to the size of your pan — can be tough, leaving you with edges that are draped over and need to be haphazardly trimmed before you can bake it ... until now.

Gordon Ramsay has a fun tip for making bakery-level quiche at home and solving all of your crust-sizing woes. In a video shared to his YouTube channel, he recommends leaving the crust hanging over the sides of the tin rather than trimming it before it goes into the oven. Then, once your pastry has come out of the oven, you can use the side of a knife to gently chisel away the pastry, giving you the perfect fluted edge. This trick works best in a quiche pan or tart tin, which has high sides. Not only is it easy to flake away any extra pastry, but when you go to slice the quiche, you'll get deep, defined edges, making your piece look as good as it tastes.