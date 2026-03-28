For More Flavorful Cucumber Salad, Make It Mexican-Style

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Crisp, herbaceous, and slightly sweet, cucumbers are one of the most refreshing foods you can eat. They're also nutritious, with antioxidants, fiber, potassium, calcium, and vitamins. So, we're big fans of making cucumbers the star of any dish. A super easy way to do that is with a simple cucumber salad, which you can make with cucumber and just a few other ingredients depending on what you like for mix-ins and dressing. An exciting riff on a cucumber salad perfect for when you're craving some new flavors for this dish? Mexican-style cucumber salad, also known as ensalada de pepino.

This salad is still irresistibly easy — just add to cucumbers ingredients you might use in Mexican dishes — but packs a crave-worthy flavor punch. To make one of the most refreshing cucumber recipes with a south-of-the-border twist, reach for diced tomatoes, red onions, corn, and cilantro. You can toss in black or pinto beans if you want a more filling salad, avocado chunks for a creamier element, and jalapeño slices or other chili peppers if you like some heat.

For dressing, you can keep it light, bright, and simple with lime juice, or mix that with olive oil plus chili powder or ground cumin for spice. Alternatively, make this salad a bit richer yet still healthy by incorporating cottage cheese or plain Greek yogurt — yogurt with hot sauce creates a spicy yet creamy finish. To bulk things up, simply add tuna, salmon, or chicken.