Stop Starting Your Indoor Vegetable Seeds Too Early: Here's The Timing Rule Of Thumb To Go By

Seedlings are ambitious. Once they're pressed into damp soil, they will germinate and start growing, and there's only one direction for them to go — up. They shoot toward the nearest light source, but if the timing isn't right and they have to stay inside in a small container without natural light, they'll get root-bound and leggy, eventually collapsing under their own weight. If even they make it to being planted outside in the ground, that's not a good start to life. To determine the ideal timing to start your vegetable seeds, count backward from your area's last expected frost date, and start the seeds based on how many weeks each plant needs indoors.

You can grow some plants in your kitchen, but veggie plants want to be outside with room to take root and in tune with the natural rhythms of the sun and rain. But they can't be planted in frozen ground. Starting them inside gives you a jump on the season, but you want to ferry them just a little past their germination and initial sprouting stage, until they're strong enough to go out into the garden on their own.

You can figure out your region's last frost date by consulting the Farmer's Almanac. In warm regions, the date might fall as early as February, whereas in colder climates it can stretch into late May or early June. Once you have that date, work backward using the guidance on the seed packet that lists how many weeks before the last frost the seed should be started.