Is It Safe To Eat Tomato Seeds?

Like any beloved ingredient, tomatoes have collected their fair share of myths over the years. Some misconceptions are harmless — like the eternal debate over whether tomatoes are vegetables (they're botanically fruits, but eaten as vegetables) — but others are more concerning. One persistent myth claims that tomato seeds are toxic and must be removed, else they'd cause stomach problems ranging from sticking to your intestines to appendicitis and kidney stones. The myth is so popular that many people have become habitual tomato seed pickers. So, what's the real story?

Despite what you might have heard, tomato seeds are perfectly digestible. While their outer coating is tough, your stomach acid breaks it down easily, allowing your body to access the nutrients tucked inside. In a 2022 study published in Horticulturae, scientists found that tomato seeds were loaded with everything from proteins to minerals and vitamins, such that they were advocated for use as a "functional food ingredient." Needless to say, there wouldn't be such glowing recommendations if the seeds were toxic to eat.

There's really no record of when and how exactly this myth came to be. It's likely an offshoot of the popular myth in which if you were to swallow a fruit seed, it'd grow into a tree in your stomach. But whatever the case, feel free to keep these teeny seeds in the next time you make an heirloom tomato salad. They even add charm to the dish, lined up like tiny pearls in each slice!