Can't Stomach Raw Tomatoes? Here's The Science Behind Why

A sweet, plump cherry tomato or a glistening, ripe heirloom tomato are both a far cry from some of the sad, pale tomatoes that tend to be found in the grocery store, especially outside of the summer months in which they thrive. An out of season, factory farmed tomato is bound to ruin a sandwich with it's soggy texture and lack of flavor. But there are some people who, no matter the perfection or quality of a tomato, just cannot bring themselves to consume the raw fruit (yes, tomatoes are a fruit!). While it's easy to assume they are simply picky eaters, there may be more at play, such as a nightshade allergy or susceptibility to heartburn.

Tomatoes were once thought of as poisonous due to their association with nightshades, one of which is the toxic and deadly belladonna. While tomatoes are thankfully not poisonous nor deadly, they are a part of the nightshade family, which includes eggplants, chilis, bell peppers, and white potatoes. Some people are allergic to the these flowering plants due to chemicals known as alkaloids. While a true allergy is somewhat rare, nightshade intolerance can still cause some troublesome gastrointestinal symptoms after consuming them. Tomatoes are also highly acidic, which can contribute to heartburn, a distinctly unpleasant experience, and therefore lead some people to avoiding the raw fruit.