Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The Better Freezer Section?

Surprisingly enough, many people make their choice about whether they go to Sam's or Costco based on the least amount of personal hassle, whether that is location proximity or the volume of regular shoppers. It's probably because each store has its pros and cons. And while it's undeniable that Sam's Club does do some things better, it seems that when people have to make a choice based on consumable products, Costco leads in perceived quality, specifically the Kirkland brand. For that reason, we feel Costco deserves to be deemed the superior freezer section.

In a Kirkland vs Member's Mark Reddit thread where many commenters had memberships to both stores, the majority of views on Member's Mark were summed up in a single comment: "If you go with MM brands, I would suggest sticking with non-consumables." And that's what it looks like many dual members were doing, depending on Sam's Club more for household supplies and not so much for sustenance.

But when it comes to Costco's freezer aisle, a member of r/Frugal said it best with, "I prefer Costco. I like the selection better. I like the Kirkland products; they seem better quality. They seem to care about quality more than Sam's ... Also like the food court at Costco better." And you know what, @Internal_Use8954, we like the food court better too! And we couldn't agree more.