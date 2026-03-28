Costco Vs Sam's Club: Who Has The Better Freezer Section?
Sam's Club and Costco have been viewed as rivals since they came on the scene. When you know the history of the rivalry between Sams' Club and Costco, it makes complete sense. Both warehouse-style wholesale retailers opened in 1983, with Sam's Club breaking ground in Midwest City, Oklahoma, and Costco choosing Seattle. Both offered membership privileges that would allow people to save on everyday products and grocery needs by snatching them up at wholesale prices. And both have seen significant growth due to those cost-saving initiatives.
While today's consumers want to see those savings coming from multiple places within the warehouse walls, the freezer section is becoming a more popular place for people to look. As grocery prices continue to skyrocket, and belts get tighter, frozen foods are being looked upon as a way to save money, sidestep potential price hikes, and avoid food waste all at the same time. But between these two cost-saving giants, which one offers the best bang for the consumer's buck with frozen foods? That is what we set out to discover when comparing the two enormous freezer sections of these clubs.
The cold hard truth is both stores have appeal in the frozen selection section
Both wholesale clubs offer a wide variety of frozen items like meat, seafood, pizza, dessert options, breakfast starters, and produce. Each store carries big brand names you already know and trust — Jimmy Dean, Tyson, Perdue, and Eggland's Best — but at a significant value. And both stores offer a wide variety of similar items under the respective store brand names, with Costco featuring Kirkland Signature and Sam's Club boasting Member's Mark. And since the stores are so similar, let's compare those.
Customers at Costco report on Reddit that some favorite Kirkland frozen products are the lightly breaded chicken breast chunks, which are called high quality and a household staple. The brand's frozen veggies and berries also receive high praise, along with Kirkland's frozen seafood and breakfast sandwiches getting numerous mentions. Member's Mark loyalists don't seem to have a collection of favorite freezer items they reach for. However, the frozen beer-battered cod seemed to be a popular topic on Reddit with mixed reviews but love from quite a few. The rising crust, three-meat frozen pizza is said to "be fine, but it's not good." And the Angus cheeseburgers are touted by one commenter as being "friggin delicious."
And we have even seen some hidden gems in the Sam's Club freezer cases as well as when shopping the frozen aisles at Costco. Choosing between the two is really not an easy choice.
There one thing you can't get at Sam's Club is Kirkland Signature
Surprisingly enough, many people make their choice about whether they go to Sam's or Costco based on the least amount of personal hassle, whether that is location proximity or the volume of regular shoppers. It's probably because each store has its pros and cons. And while it's undeniable that Sam's Club does do some things better, it seems that when people have to make a choice based on consumable products, Costco leads in perceived quality, specifically the Kirkland brand. For that reason, we feel Costco deserves to be deemed the superior freezer section.
In a Kirkland vs Member's Mark Reddit thread where many commenters had memberships to both stores, the majority of views on Member's Mark were summed up in a single comment: "If you go with MM brands, I would suggest sticking with non-consumables." And that's what it looks like many dual members were doing, depending on Sam's Club more for household supplies and not so much for sustenance.
But when it comes to Costco's freezer aisle, a member of r/Frugal said it best with, "I prefer Costco. I like the selection better. I like the Kirkland products; they seem better quality. They seem to care about quality more than Sam's ... Also like the food court at Costco better." And you know what, @Internal_Use8954, we like the food court better too! And we couldn't agree more.